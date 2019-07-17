17th July 2016: Pakistan Bury Spot-Fixing Demons On Lord's Return

Returning to the venue which saw three of their players involved in a spot-fixing fiasco six years ago, Pakistan pulled off a memorable Test win over England at Lord’s on this day in 2016. Misbah-ul-Haq and his players produced inspiring performances throughout the four days of the Test match.
The skipper led from the front with a century in his first innings on English soil. But more than his knock, it was his celebration that grabbed the headlines on Day 1. After bringing up his century, the 42-year-old offered a salute to the away dressing room, following which he did 10 push-ups as a mark of respect for the Pakistan soldiers.
Misbah’s partnership with Asad Shafiq helped the visitors post 339 before being bowled out the following morning, with all-rounder Chris Woakes ending with career-best figures of 6/70. Despite Alastair Cook’s form, England managed just 272 in their first innings. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah’s craftiness earned him a six-wicket haul, securing Pakistan a 67-run lead.
Woakes once again delivered with the ball in the second innings, picking up five wickets at an economy of just 1.77 to ensure that England had to chase a sub-300-score in the final innings. Pakistan were in pole position after Rahat Ali removed England’s top three within the first session of Day 4. However, partnerships in the middle order tipped the scales in the home side’s favor.
The floodgates opened for Pakistan after Shah broke the defiance of Jonny Bairstow and Woakes, and the lower-order was wiped off in the subsequent five overs.
Fast bowler Mohammad Amir picked up three wickets in the Test, including the final one to seal Pakistan’s victory. On the ground where his promising career took a turn for the worse, the youngster gained some redemption by playing a small hand in his country’s first Test victory at the Lord’s in 20 years.
Yasir Shah was awarded the player of the match for his 10-wicket haul, and the entire Pakistan side, led by veteran Younis Khan, crowned the victory with five push-ups. Pakistan, eventually went on to draw the four-match Test series 2-2, on the back of which they topped the ICC Test rankings for the first time.
