Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 17, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
17th March 1996: Sri Lanka Shock Australia to Lift World Cup

It was on this day way back in 1996 that the Sri Lankan cricket team, under the leadership of Arjuna Ranatunga surprised everyone and lifted the World Cup, defeating Australia in the all-important final. The Lankan Lions had a great tournament throughout and beat England and India in the quarters and semis, respectively.

Come the big final, the Lankan bowlers did a brilliant job to restrict the Aussies to 241 for 7 in 50 overs. The star with the ball was Aravinda de Silva, who picked up three wickets in nine overs. The all-rounder then starred with the bat too and scored perhaps the most crucial ton of his career.

Aravinda's 107 took Lanka home with 22 balls to spare. For his efforts, he was adjudged man-of-the-match.

The Lankan chase did not start really well as they lost two wickets for just 23 runs. Then Aravinda strung a century partnership with Asanka Gurushinha. Skipper Arjuna Ranatunga finished things off with a gritty 47 runs from 37 balls.
First Published: March 17, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
