17th March 1996: Sri Lanka Stun Australia to Lift World Cup

Come the big final, the Lankan bowlers did a brilliant job to restrict the Aussies to 241/7 in 50 overs. The star with the ball was Aravinda de Silva, who picked three wickets in nine overs. The all-rounder then starred with the bat too and scored perhaps the most crucial ton of his career. Aravinda's 107 took Lanka home with 22 balls to spare. For his efforts, he was adjudged man-of-the-match.
Initially the Lankan chase did not start really well and lost two wickets for just 23 runs. Then Aravinda strung a century partnership with Asanka Gurushinha. Then skipper Arjuna finished things off with a gritty 47 runs from 37 balls.
First Published: March 17, 2018, 3:47 PM IST