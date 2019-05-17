17th May 1997: Jayasuriya Pummels India into Submission

Loading...
Having elected to bat first, India were in troubled waters at 29 for 3 before Rahul Dravid (61) and Ajay Jadeja (72) steadied the ship for the hosts. It was only thanks to Robin Singh's 51 that they managed to put up 225 for 7 on board.
Jayasuriya though made a mockery of the chase, hitting an unbeaten 151 in just 120 balls laced with 17 fours and four maximums. He never allowed India to come back in the game despite the five wickets falling and saw India home.
It was the highest score by a Sri Lankan batsmen in ODI cricket then which was then bettered by Jayasuriya who scored 189 against India in 2000. Before the 151, PA de Silva previously held the record having scored 145 v Kenya at Kandy in 1995-96 after Jayasuriya held it thanks to his 140 v New Zealand at Bloemfontein in 1994-95.
First Published: May 17, 2019, 3:51 PM IST