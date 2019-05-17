Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

17th May 1997: Jayasuriya Pummels India into Submission

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 17, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
17th May 1997: Jayasuriya Pummels India into Submission

Loading...
On this day, back in 1997, Sanath Jayasuriya one of his blistering knocks in the 50-over format to take Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over India in Match 4 of the Pepsi Independence Cup, in Mumbai.

Having elected to bat first, India were in troubled waters at 29 for 3 before Rahul Dravid (61) and Ajay Jadeja (72) steadied the ship for the hosts. It was only thanks to Robin Singh's 51 that they managed to put up 225 for 7 on board.

Jayasuriya though made a mockery of the chase, hitting an unbeaten 151 in just 120 balls laced with 17 fours and four maximums. He never allowed India to come back in the game despite the five wickets falling and saw India home.

It was the highest score by a Sri Lankan batsmen in ODI cricket then which was then bettered by Jayasuriya who scored 189 against India in 2000. Before the 151, PA de Silva previously held the record having scored 145 v Kenya at Kandy in 1995-96 after Jayasuriya held it thanks to his 140 v New Zealand at Bloemfontein in 1994-95.
From The ArchivesIndiasanath jayasuriyasri lanka
First Published: May 17, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...