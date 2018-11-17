Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
17th November 2007: Gilchrist Becomes First Cricketer to Hit 100 Test Sixes

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 17, 2018, 9:17 AM IST
File image of Adam Gilchrist. (Getty Image)

Adam Gilchrist was regarded as one of the best wicket-keeping-batsman of all-time, and on this day in 2007, the wicketkeeper batsman set a new milestone in the longest format of the game. Gilchrist became the first cricketer ever to hit hundred sixes in Test cricket.

During the second Test of the series against Sri Lanka in 2007, Gilchrist smashed three sixes on his way to 67*. The southpaw reached his 100th Test maximums by smashing a Muttiah Muralitharan delivery, slog-sweeping against the turn for a huge six.

"It's a not a milestone you set out to achieve, but it's unique. There aren't many things that you do in life that you're the only person ever to have done," Gilchrist said during the press conference after setting this milestone.

Later on, Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum became the second cricketer after Gilchrist to reach this milestone. However, McCullum reached this milestone in his 98th Test, while Gilchrist hit 100 sixes in his 96-match career. Also, McCullum took 9756 balls to reach this landmark, compared to Gilchrist's 6578.

But McCullum continued to clear the ropes in the longest format of the game, and finished with 107 sixes - the most in the longest format of the game till date. Gilchrist remains at second with 100 while Windies hard-hitter Chris Gayle is close behind at third with 98 sixes to his name.
First Published: November 16, 2018, 3:29 PM IST
