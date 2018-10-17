17th October 2005: Australia Thrash World XI in ICC Super Test

Loading...
The Australian side were near invincible in every format of the game in the early 200s. They were the most complete squad - world-class batsmen, spinners, and pacers, they had game-changers in every department. The 2005 test in Sydney featured some of the world's best cricketers, with the Aussies pitted against a playing XI comprised of some of the best players from around the world.
However, the marquee clash ended in just four days, as World XI were no match to the hosts. The World XI, that boasted of Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid from India, and the likes of Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis and Muttaih Muralidharan succumbed to a massive 210-run loss.
The match started with Australia batting first, and posting a decent 345 runs on the board. Matthew Hayden came up with a brilliant 111 runs, ably supported by Adam Gilchrist, who chipped-in with 94 crucial runs. In reply, the World XI bundled out for 190 runs, with Sehwag being the top-scorer with 76 runs. Shane Warne and Stuart MaCgill were the wreckers-in-chief, who picked 7 wickets together.
In the next innings, it was a better bowling performance by the World side, who restricted the Aussies for 199 runs. But the 4th innings was always going to be tricky. In the final innings, the World team did not present any challenge, and fell short to the target by 210-runs. Again Stuart MaCgill and Shane Warne shared the honours between them and now picked eight wickets. World XI could only score 144 runs in the 4th innings. Kallis remained not out with just 39 runs.
First Published: October 17, 2018, 8:35 AM IST