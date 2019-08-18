Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 4, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 18 August, 2019

1ST INN

Shivamogga Lions *

0/0 (0.0)

Shivamogga Lions
v/s
Mysuru Warriors
Mysuru Warriors

Toss won by Mysuru Warriors (decided to field)
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

250 (94.3)

England lead by 104 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd T20I: FIN VS ESP

live
FIN FIN
ESP ESP

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201914:30 IST

Match 4: SCO VS OMA

upcoming
SCO SCO
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BER VS USA

upcoming
BER BER
USA USA

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201919:30 IST

18 August 2008: Virat Kohli Makes His International Debut for India

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
18 August 2008: Virat Kohli Makes His International Debut for India

On this day 11 years ago a young Virat Kohli made his international debut for India against Sri Lanka at Dambulla, kicking off a career that would see him score runs for fun, particularly when his team was chasing.

Kohli's international debut would end in defeat, however, as the home team consigned them to a eight-wicket loss.

Batting first, India could only manage a score of 147 before being bundled out in 46 overs. Ajantha Mendis and Muttiah Muralitharan did the majority of the damage for Sri Lanka, picking six wickets between them.

His debut saw Kohli open the batting alongside fellow Delhi batsman Gautam Gambhir. However, Kohli's he was able to score only 12 runs before Nuwan Kulasekara trapped him leg before wicket.

In response, Sri Lanka got the required runs in 34.2 overs. They lost both openers Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara cheaply early on, but Mahela Jayawardene and Chamara Kapugedera strung together a 102-run partnership to end the match with minimal fuss.

Kohli's debut match wasn't the most memorable one for Indian fans but the current Indian captain has since enjoyed a stellar career for the Men in Blue across all formats.

He has now scored a staggering 20502 runs in all formats of international cricket, with 20018 of those runs coming from 2010 onwards. This made him the first player to score 20000 runs in international cricket in a single decade.

Kohli has scored a combined 68 international centuries with 25 of those coming in Tests and a staggering 43 of those coming in ODI cricket, as well as 91 half-centuries (20 in Tests, 54 in ODIs and 21 in T20Is).

At 30 years old, Kohli still has a few years of international cricket left in him and it will be interesting to see how many records he can break before he finally hangs up his boots.

From The ArchivesIndian cricket teamKohli debutOn this dayvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

OMA v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

USA v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...