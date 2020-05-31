Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

183 Against Pakistan in Asia Cup Was a "Game-changer": Virat Kohli

Back in Asia Cup 2012, Virat Kohli smashed a scintillating 183 against Pakistan in a group stage match, to take India home while chasing 330.

Cricketnext Staff |May 31, 2020, 8:33 AM IST
183 Against Pakistan in Asia Cup Was a

Back in Asia Cup 2012, Virat Kohli smashed a scintillating 183 against Pakistan in a group stage match, to take India home while chasing 330.

In an interaction with R Ashwin on Instagram, Kohli admitted it was a “game-changer” for him and memorable for a number of reasons.

“Their bowling attack was quite potent. At the time they were a really challenging bowling attack because of the variations,” Kohli said in an Instagram live video chat with his Indian teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

“There was (Shahid) Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema and there was Hafeez as well. For the first 20-25 overs the conditions were clearly in their favour but I remember I was just happy batting next to paaji (Sachin Tendulkar). It turned out to be his last ODI innings and he scored a 50 and we got a 100-run partnership so that was a memorable anecdote for me.”

Kohli further added that it was in the string of innings that gave him the confidence to do well against any opposition in the world.

“It naturally happened because I was constantly boosting myself up to want those situations to happen. I think that turned out to be a game-changer for me,” he said on Reminisce with Ash.

“It was a Sunday I remember, India-Pakistan match so the whole country is watching and everyone takes notice.

“I fondly remember that chase it was really tough, Rohit (Sharma) played brilliantly and in the end MS (Dhoni) and (Suresh) Raina finished with three overs to spare or something chasing 330 which was quite memorable.”

He recalled it as one of those times when he got the better of Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, who was at his peak at that time.

“I constantly remember that game and you spoke about Saeed Ajmal who was at his peak. I clearly remember we played a T20 World Cup in Sri lanka. In a warm-up game (against Pakistan) I started telling myself that I am going to start playing him like a leg-spinner.

“His doosra was quite difficult to face but his off spinner was not that lethal so I said I am going to hit him over covers consistently and it just paid off. As soon as I negated his doosra, his potency became lesser and even in that game (in Dhaka) I scored most of my runs against him through the offside. My only aim was to make him fear bowling the doosra against me.”

asia cupMS Dhonirohit sharmasachin tendulkarsuresh rainavirat kohli

