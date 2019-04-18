Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
18th April 1986: Javed Miandad, Chetan Sharma and THAT Sharjah Six

Updated: April 18, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
18th April 1986: Javed Miandad, Chetan Sharma and THAT Sharjah Six

Image credit: Getty Images.

More than three decades have passed since Pakistan's Javed Miandad smashed Chetan Sharma for a last-ball six to steer Pakistan to victory in the Austral-Asia Cup final in Sharjah.

Batting first, India rode on half-centuries from Kris Srikkanth (75 off 80), Sunil Gavaskar (92 off 134) and Dilip Vengsarkar's (50 off 64) to post 245 on the scoreboard. For Pakistan, Wasim Akram claimed three wickets, while captain Imran Khan took two.

Pakistan were off to a sluggish start in the run chase as they lost three wickets for 61 runs. Coming in at No. 4, Javed Miandad steadied the Pakistan innings and slammed a magnificent ton.

When Pakistan needed four runs off the final ball to win the match, Miandad scripted a stunning victory by hitting Sharma for a six to help his side lift the Asia Cup title.

Miandad in his auto-biography 'Cutting Edge: My Autobiography' has also mentioned that six. He wrote, "I knew that he would try to bowl a yorker, so I decided to stand just ahead of the crease.....poor Chetan Sharma."
