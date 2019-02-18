Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

18th February 2014: McCullum Triple Shatters Dhoni's Dream

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 18, 2019, 1:10 AM IST
18th February 2014: McCullum Triple Shatters Dhoni's Dream

Brendon McCullum walks off after scoring a triple ton. (AFP)

Loading...
So near, yet so far is there was a Test match that could illustrate this point with exact precision, then it is the second Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington.

Indian bowlers had done a great job in the first innings by bundling New Zealand out for just 192 runs. Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami picked six and four wickets respectively, to put India in a commanding position.

The Indian batters continued the good work, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 98, and Ajinkya Rahane scoring 118. India had a huge lead of 246-runs and India looked set for a big win when they had the hosts in trouble at 94/5.

Then McCullum played the most crucial innings of his career and scored a resilient 302. He along with BJ Watling made sure that they not just steadied the New Zealand ship but batted India out of the game, putting up a massive 352-run stand.

The mammoth stand meant the Kiwis ended up posting 680/8 on the board. By then it was clear that the match was heading towards a draw. India in the last innings of the match made 166/3 with Virat Kohli scoring 105 not out and just like that, another series went out of India's grasp.
BJ Watlingbrendon mccullumFrom The ArchivesIndiaIndia vs New Zealand 2014MS Dhoninew zealand
First Published: February 18, 2019, 1:10 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...