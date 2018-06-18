Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
18th June 2017: Pakistan Thrash India in Champions Trophy Final

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 18, 2018, 6:57 PM IST
(Image: AP)

Indian team has always had the edge over arch-rivals Pakistan when it comes to ICC events. This was the occasion of the final of the Champions Trophy between the two nations in London, where Pakistan thrashed India to lift the coveted trophy for the first time.

India were the clear favourites to win the match and take the trophy home for second time on the trot and had already defeated Pakistan in their opening game convincingly, but the latter had different plans.

Cricket aficionados witnessed perhaps the greatest upset in the last few years. A strong Virat Kohli-led side lost the match without offering much of a fight.




Pakistan rode their luck right from the start of the match when opener Fakhar Zaman was caught-behind off a Jasprit Bumrah no ball. That reprieve to Zaman proved too costly as he went on to score a blistering 114 from 106 balls in the high-pressure final. He was ably supported by Azhar Ali (59) and Mohammed Hafeez (57) who guided Pakistan to 338/4 in their allotted 50 overs.

After a great batting display it was the turn of the Pakistani bowlers to shine. Defending a huge total, fast-bowler Mohammed Amir broke the back of Indian batting line-up and returned with match figures of 3/16.

Other bowlers too chipped-in with wickets but Amir was the most effective as he removed the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli.

At 72/6, just when it seemed all over for India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a cameo of 76 runs from 43 balls. Despite his efforts, India fell short by a whopping 180 runs.

First Published: June 18, 2018, 6:52 PM IST

