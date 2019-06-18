starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

18th June 2017: Pakistan Win The Champions Trophy Defeating India in Final

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
18th June 2017: Pakistan Win The Champions Trophy Defeating India in Final

The Indian team has always had the edge over arch-rivals Pakistan when it comes to ICC events. At the 2017 Champions Trophy final between the two nations in London, Pakistan turned the tables to beat India and lift the coveted trophy for the first time.

India were the clear favourites to win the match and take the trophy home for the second time in succession and had already defeated Pakistan in their opening game convincingly, but the latter had different plans.

Cricket aficionados witnessed perhaps the greatest upset in the last few years. A strong Virat Kohli-led side lost the match without offering much of a fight.

Pakistan rode their luck right from the start of the match when opener Fakhar Zaman was caught-behind off a Jasprit Bumrah no-ball. That reprieve to Zaman proved too costly as he went on to score a blistering 114 from 106 balls in the high-pressure final. He was ably supported by Azhar Ali (59) and Mohammed Hafeez (57) who guided Pakistan to 338/4 in their allotted 50 overs.

After a great batting display, it was the turn of the Pakistani bowlers to shine. Defending a huge total, fast-bowler Mohammed Amir broke the back of Indian batting line-up and returned with match figures of 3/16.

Other bowlers too chipped-in with wickets but Amir was the most effective as he removed the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli.

At 72/6, just when it seemed all over for India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a cameo of 76 runs from 43 balls. Despite his efforts, India fell short by a whopping 180 runs.

2017 Champions TrophyFakhar ZamanFrom The ArchivesIndiajasprit bumrahMohammad Amirpakistanvirat kohli
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more