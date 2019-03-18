Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
18th March 2013: Dhawan's 187 Wallops India to Famous Win in Mohali

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 18, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
Twitter/ Dhaka Sports

On this day in 2013, Shikhar Dhawan hit a blistering 187 in his debut match against Australia in Mohali which was instrumental in handing the team a comfortable win. This was the first time since 1993-94 that the Indians won three or more Tests in a series.

Having opted to bat first, Australia put a daunting 408 runs on the board, that included a 99 from Mitchell Starc. India played three spinners— Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Pragyan Ojha, and all of them were among the wickets.

Indians faced an uphill task of conquering Australia's first innings score, but openers Murali Vijay and Dhawan did it with utmost ease. They together strung a partnership of 289 runs, to put the team in a dominant position. While Vijay went about his business in the usual fashion—rotating the strike—it was the southpaw who was dealing in boundaries.

The debutant scored runs at a strike rate of over 100, a rarity in Tests. His innings included 33 fours and two sixes. India's innings eventually ended at 499.

Australia in the second innings were dismissed cheaply for 223, and India achieved the target with ease. After the win in Mohali, India went on to win in the fourth Test in Delhi too. MS Dhoni's team registered a 4-0 series win.
From The ArchivesIndia vs Australia 2013shikhar dhawan
