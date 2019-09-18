18th September 1997: Ganguly Fifer Derails Pakistan in Toronto
On this day in 1997, Sourav Ganguly's career-best bowling figures of 5 for 16 helped India bowl out Pakistan - chasing 183 for a win - for just 148 and register a 34-run win in Toronto, Canada. The win also helped India take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match One-Day International series.
