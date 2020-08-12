Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

19-Year-Old Jordan Cox Scores 238*, Takes Photo With Fans, Gets Dropped for Breaching COVID Protocols

Kent batsman Jordan Cox has been dropped from the club’s upcoming Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex for breaching the team's COVID-19 protocols on Monday.

Cricketnext Staff |August 12, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
19-Year-Old Jordan Cox Scores 238*, Takes Photo With Fans, Gets Dropped for Breaching COVID Protocols

Kent batsman Jordan Cox has been dropped from the club’s upcoming Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex for breaching the team's COVID-19 protocols on Monday.

Cox, 19, had scored an unbeaten 238 in Kent's match against Sussex at Canterbury, and later agreed to a request for a photograph with young fans outside the ground.

ALSO READ: I Sympathise With Jofra Archer, WI Will Rally Around Him: Jason Holder

Having breached social distancing protocols, he will now commence a period of self-isolation and will have to test negative before he is able to re-join the squad.

“I am very sorry that this has happened,” said Cox. “I fully understand the consequences, and I want to apologise to everyone.

“I’m gutted to be missing the next match and feel like I have let the team down.”

Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: “It is unfortunate for Jordan that on the back of an outstanding performance, our team medical protocols were breached.

ALSO READ: 'No One Should Have to Tolerate Racism' - Moeen Ali Backs Jofra Archer

“We take these protocols very seriously and Jordan has no choice but to go into self-isolation.”

England pacer Stuart Broad had recently called him an exciting prospect.

Recently, England pacer Jofra Archer was dropped from the second Test against West Indies for breaching COVID-19 protocols ahead of the game. The pacer had left England's bio-secure bubble and had went home for a brief period, for which he was made to miss the match and also fined.

