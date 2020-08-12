19-Year-Old Jordan Cox Scores 238*, Takes Photo With Fans, Gets Dropped for Breaching COVID Protocols

Kent batsman Jordan Cox has been dropped from the club’s upcoming Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex for breaching the team's COVID-19 protocols on Monday.
Cox, 19, had scored an unbeaten 238 in Kent's match against Sussex at Canterbury, and later agreed to a request for a photograph with young fans outside the ground.
Having breached social distancing protocols, he will now commence a period of self-isolation and will have to test negative before he is able to re-join the squad.
“I am very sorry that this has happened,” said Cox. “I fully understand the consequences, and I want to apologise to everyone.
“I’m gutted to be missing the next match and feel like I have let the team down.”
238* for 19-year-old @jjordancox in an innings victory for Kent 👏What does his future hold?#BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/fiG5xq2rIF— County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 10, 2020
Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: “It is unfortunate for Jordan that on the back of an outstanding performance, our team medical protocols were breached.
“We take these protocols very seriously and Jordan has no choice but to go into self-isolation.”
England pacer Stuart Broad had recently called him an exciting prospect.
Takes a special talent to go & produce that sort of score at 19 in professional cricket.... Exciting future!— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 11, 2020
Recently, England pacer Jofra Archer was dropped from the second Test against West Indies for breaching COVID-19 protocols ahead of the game. The pacer had left England's bio-secure bubble and had went home for a brief period, for which he was made to miss the match and also fined.
