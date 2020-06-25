WATCH | 1983 World Cup Final Full Match Highlights – India vs West Indies
1983 World Cup Prudential Cup: It was on June 25 in 1932 that India played their first-ever Test match and it was June 25 once again 51 years later that India knocked West Indies off their perch to claim the World Cup - then called the Prudential World Cup. Today is that momentous day.
WATCH | 1983 World Cup Final Full Match Highlights – India vs West Indies
1983 World Cup Prudential Cup: It was on June 25 in 1932 that India played their first-ever Test match and it was June 25 once again 51 years later that India knocked West Indies off their perch to claim the World Cup - then called the Prudential World Cup. Today is that momentous day.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings