Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

WATCH | 1983 World Cup Final Full Match Highlights – India vs West Indies

1983 World Cup Prudential Cup: It was on June 25 in 1932 that India played their first-ever Test match and it was June 25 once again 51 years later that India knocked West Indies off their perch to claim the World Cup - then called the Prudential World Cup. Today is that momentous day.

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
1983 World Cup, 1983 World Cup Final, 1983 World Cup Final Man Of The Match, 1983 World Cup Final Scorecard, 1983 World Cup Indian Team, 1983 World Cup Movie, 1983 World Cup Scorecard, 1983 World Cup Semi Final Scorecard, 1983 World Cup Team, 1983 World Cup Team Photo, Kapil Dev 1983, Kapil Dev 1983 Movie, Kapil Dev 1983 World Cup, Kapil Dev 1983 World Cup Final Match, Kapil Dev 1983 World Cup Performance, Kapil Dev 1983 World Cup Score, Kapil Dev 1983 World Cup Stats, Ranveer Singh

It was on June 25 in 1932 that India played their first-ever Test match and it was June 25 once again 51 years later that India knocked West Indies off their perch to claim the World Cup - then called the Prudential World Cup. Today is that momentous day.

India had won just a solitary World Cup game until embarking on that memorable journey in the English summer of 1983. Considered as easy pushovers and punching bag by some, 24-year-old Kapil Dev led his Devils to the game's most coveted crown, and Indian cricket hasn't looked back since.

But the rank underdogs proved everyone wrong as they beat defending champions West Indies by 40 runs in the final. Not many one-day internationals are remembered frame-by-frame but it is certain that for the lucky few who watched it live and for the rest who have grown up seeing archival footage on television, each of India's games at the 1983 World Cup are kept in a special memory cell.

ALSO READ: Eight Interesting Insights About The Historic 1983 World Cup Triumph

The West Indies had already won two World Cups (1975 and 1979) before that and were well on their way to completing a hat-trick chasing India's paltry 183 until Kapil's Devils turned it around with a stunning catch by the skipper to dismiss Viv Richards, followed by a clean-up job by Mohinder Amarnath.

Here's a brief recollection of that historic match that set in motion the new order in world cricket

FINAL

June 25, 1983: India v West Indies

Venue: Lord's cricket ground, London

India: 183 (54.4 overs) - Krish Srikkanth 38; Andy Roberts 3 for 32

West Indies: 140 (52 overs) - Viv Richards 33; Madan Lal 3 for 31

Result: India won by 43 runs

1983 world cup1983 world cup final1983 world cup final man of the match1983 world cup final scorecard1983 world cup indian team1983 world cup movie1983 world cup scorecard1983 world cup semi final scorecard1983 world cup team1983 world cup team photoKapil Dev 1983kapil dev 1983 moviekapil dev 1983 world cupkapil dev 1983 world cup final matchkapil dev 1983 world cup performancekapil dev 1983 world cup scorekapil dev 1983 world cup statsRanveer Singh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more