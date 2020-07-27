Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

1983 World Cup Winning Team's Payslip Surfaces Online, Find Out How Much Players Were Paid

Cricket saw a major boom in the 90's, when the players started bagging contracts and were part of endorsements too. But before that, the financial aspect was mostly dependent on the fees paid by the board.

Cricketnext Staff |July 27, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
1983 World Cup Winning Team's Payslip Surfaces Online, Find Out How Much Players Were Paid

Cricket saw a major boom in the 90's, when the players started bagging contracts and were part of endorsements too. But before that, the financial aspect was mostly dependent on the fees paid by the board.

Recently, former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja shared a picture of the 1983 World Cup winning, Indian team's pay slip, online. The picture shows that the entire team, along with the manager, was paid a match fees of Rs 1500 and 600 daily allowance during the World Cup.

ALSO READ | 'We Should Remember That it Wasn't a Win of Kapil or Mohinder Amarnath, But of Team India'

Ramiz Raja wrote on the post, "Had to reproduce this... will try to get a copy of what we got paid for the Indian tour in 86-87. I remember it to this date what I got: played 5 Tests and 6 ODI’s and got paid Rs 55000."

ALSO READ | 1983 World Cup Final: Eight Interesting Insights About India’s Historic Triumph by Kapil Dev and Co.

This is in stark contrast as to what the Indian players are paid today. They have central contracts from the board, and the A+ category players get paid Rs 7 cr annually. In this category there are three players -- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jaspreet Bumrah.

Just last month, India celebrated 37th anniversary of lifting the trophy, by beating West Indies at the Lord's.

