19th February 1980: Botham Eclipses Viswanath's Sportsmanship in Golden Jubilee Test

Botham became the first cricketer to get the double of 10-wickets and a hundred in the same match.
Batting first, India could only score a modest 249 runs. Botham was a class apart and took six wickets in the first innings. In reply, England did get past the Indian total, and got to 296, largely due to Botham's 114 from 144 balls. But the visitors managed a 54-run lead, due to a gesture of sportsmanship from India's captain Gundappa Viswanath.
England were reeling at 58 for five in the first innings. After adding 27 runs, Kapil Dev found the edge of Bob Taylor's bat and wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani did the rest, or it seemed.
Standing at slip, the Indian captain was convinced that the ball had not taken the edge and the umpire was incorrect in his call. Vishwanath convinced the umpire to reverse the decision and Taylor carried on. He finished on 43 runs in his innings while Botham went on to score a century before his wicket.
The all-rounder's century remained the only fifty-plus score in the entire match, as India were all out for 149 in the third innings. Botham again was the wrecker-in-chief for the away side, claiming seven wickets.
Thereafter, openers Graham Gooch and Geffory Boycott achieved the 96-run target with ease, with both ending up unbeaten on 40s.
First Published: February 19, 2019, 10:35 AM IST