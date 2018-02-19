Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

19th February 1980: When Ian Botham Single-handedly Decimated India

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 19, 2018, 3:29 PM IST
19th February 1980: When Ian Botham Single-handedly Decimated India

Twitter/ Mumbai Heritage

New Delhi: The English team toured India in 1980 to play the solo Golden Jubilee Test. It didn't turn out to be a very memorable outing for the Indians, as Ian Botham single-handedly destroyed the hosts, with bat and ball.

Botham became the first cricketer to get the double of 10-wickets and a hundred in the same match.

Batting first, India could only score a modest 249 runs. Botham was a class apart and took six wickets in the first innings. In reply, England did get past the Indian total, and got to 296. It was largely due to Botham's efforts again, that England managed to get a lead. He scored 114 from 144 balls.

That remained the only fifty plus score in the entire match, as India was all out for 149 in the third innings. This time Botham wreck havoc by claiming seven wickets.

Thereafter, Graham Gooch and Boycott achieved the target with ease. The match will also be remembered for Bob Taylor taking 10 catches in the match.

Also Watch

From The ArchivesGolden Jubilee testian botham
First Published: February 19, 2018, 3:29 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking