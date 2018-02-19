19th February 1980: When Ian Botham Single-handedly Decimated India

Botham became the first cricketer to get the double of 10-wickets and a hundred in the same match.
Batting first, India could only score a modest 249 runs. Botham was a class apart and took six wickets in the first innings. In reply, England did get past the Indian total, and got to 296. It was largely due to Botham's efforts again, that England managed to get a lead. He scored 114 from 144 balls.
That remained the only fifty plus score in the entire match, as India was all out for 149 in the third innings. This time Botham wreck havoc by claiming seven wickets.
Thereafter, Graham Gooch and Boycott achieved the target with ease. The match will also be remembered for Bob Taylor taking 10 catches in the match.
First Published: February 19, 2018, 3:29 PM IST