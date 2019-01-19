19th January 2008: Kumble's India Records Landmark Victory

Loading...
The Australian team was on a 17-match winning spree, and looked good for more. Coming into the Perth Test, India's morale was down after the controversial monkeygate involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds. To go with it, India had been handed some debatable decisions by umpire Steve Bucknor that cost them the Sydney match.
In the third Test, India started out well and posted 330 runs on the board, with Rahul Dravid top-scoring with 93 runs. In reply, Australia could only manage 212 with RP Singh taking four wickets. Indian batsmen again rose to the occasion in the third innings to set Aussies a stiff target of 419 after scoring 294 in the second innings thanks to a half-century from VVS Laxman.
And from there on it was the Indian bowlers all the way. It was in this innings that Ishant Sharma troubled then Aussie captain Ricky Ponting in a marathon spell, before getting his wicket. Although the youngster got just one wicket in the innings, India had found a fast bowler for the future. In the end, India bowled Australia out for 340 on Day 4, winning the Test by 72 runs to become the first ever Asian side to register a Test victory at Perth.
andrew symondsanil kumbleFrom The Archivesharbhajan singhIndia vs Australia 2008ishant sharmaricky ponting
First Published: January 19, 2019, 2:31 PM IST