19th March 2017: Bangladesh Register Maiden Test Win Over Sri Lanka

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 19, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
Image credit: AFP.

On this day in 2017, Bangladesh playing their 100th Test made history by beating Sri Lanka for the very first time in a Test, during the second of the two-match Test series, at the P Sara Oval, Colombo.

Having lost the first Test, the onus was on the visitors to make a statement and they did that by posting 467 in reply to Sri Lanka's 338.

Dimuth Karunaratne scored a patient 126 in the second stint with the bat but Shakib Al Hasan backed up his century in the first innings with 4/74 to restrict them to 319.

Chasing a score of 191, it was the experienced Tamim Iqbal who led from the front, scoring 82. Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera struck thrice each but skipper Mushfiqur Rahim saw his side home and scripted history.
Dimuth KarunaratneFrom The Archivesrangana herathshakib al hasanSri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2017Tamim Iqbal
First Published: March 19, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
Loading...