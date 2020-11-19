19th November, 1978: Sunil Gavaskar Completes a Rare Double

When Sunil Gavaskar reached his hundred, on Day 5 of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Karachi in 1978, he had recorded his name on an exclusive honours list in Test cricket

It is a rare feat in Test history. Only 6 Indians have achieved it on 9 occasions.

Thus, when Sunil Gavaskar reached his hundred, on Day 5 of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Karachi in 1978, he had recorded his name on an exclusive honours list in Test cricket. And for the second time! Gavaskar had scored 111 in the first innings and again top-scored for India with a defiant 137 in the second innings. He had achieved the rare feat of registering a hundred in both innings of a Test. And for the second time. Gavaskar had already achieved the feat against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 1971 where he recorded scores of 124 and 220 in the two innings.

Vijay Hazare was the only Indian to have achieved the feat before Gavaskar. Hazare had registered 116 and 145 against Australia in Adelaide in 1948.

Gavaskar was unbeaten on 67 on Day 4 and reached three figures the next day scoring almost half of India's second innings' total of 300. However, Pakistan chased down the target of 164 with 8 wickets in hand in under 25 overs and with it won the three match series 2-0.

The remarkable thing is that the original Little Master repeated his feat for a third time. He scored 107 and an unbeaten 182 against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata - his hundred in the first innings coming on the 29th of December, 1978 while his second innings' hundred on the 2nd of January, 1979.

Rahul Dravid (twice), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma (once each) are the other Indian batsmen to achieve the feat. Rohit had scored 176 in the first innings and a quickfire 127 in the second in the opening Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in 2019. His efforts helped India to a massive 203 run victory.

Only three batsmen in the history of Test cricket have recorded a hundred in both innings of a Test match on three occasions. Ricky Ponting and David Warner share the honours' board with Gavaskar.