19th November 2000: Donald Becomes First South African to Take 300 Test Wickets

Loading...
Proteas, after batting first set a daunting total of 471 on the board. In reply the Kiwis could only manage 229, with Donald bagging three wickets. Asked to follow on, New Zealand in their second innings fared better and scored 342. Here too, Donald bagged three, while Makhaya Ntini claimed six wicket.
In the end, South Africa, chasing a target touch over 100, crossed the finish line with five wickets to spare.
With this, Donald became the 15th bowler in Test history to reach the milestone. Shayne O'Connor was Donald's 300th scalp, who was trapped LBW by the pacer in his 19th over of the innings.
Donald reached this milestone in his 63rd Test match. In total, the fast bowler played 72 Tests and finished with 330 wickets to his name. Currently, Donald is placed at number fourth in the list of highest wicket-takers for the Proteas.
Shaun Pollock and Dale Steyn — 421 — are the joint-record holders for the most number of wickets for South Africa. Mkhaya Ntini is third on this illustrious list with 390 wickets.
Only Steyn remains the active cricketer amongst these four men and he still has the chance to add to his tally and go onto become the leading wicket-taken in South African cricket history.
First Published: November 19, 2018, 1:49 PM IST