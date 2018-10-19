Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

19th October 1998: Mark Taylor Smashes 426 Runs in Second Test Against Pakistan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 19, 2018, 2:22 PM IST
19th October 1998: Mark Taylor Smashes 426 Runs in Second Test Against Pakistan

Cricket.com.au

Loading...
Pakistan had a feared bowling attack in the late 90s and it was a tough task for the other countries to counter the bowlers of such repute. But during the 98 season, the touring Australian side led by Mark Taylor did just that and heaped runs against the hosts.

It was the second Test at Peshawar and Taylor lead from the front and scored a massive 334 not out, that helped Australia to reach a total of 599/4. With this score Taylor equalled the highest Test score by an Aussie at the time, made by Don Bradman in 1930.

The records for Taylor did not end there as he made a 92 in the second innings and that ensured that the southpaw became only second player after Graham Gooch to amass 400 runs in one Test. Gooch had made 333 and 123 and aggregated 456 runs against India in 1990 at Lord's.

As far as the match is concerned, batsmen from both the sides shone as the match ended in a drab draw.
From The Archivesmark taylor
First Published: October 19, 2018, 2:22 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...