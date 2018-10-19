19th October 1998: Mark Taylor Smashes 426 Runs in Second Test Against Pakistan

Loading...
It was the second Test at Peshawar and Taylor lead from the front and scored a massive 334 not out, that helped Australia to reach a total of 599/4. With this score Taylor equalled the highest Test score by an Aussie at the time, made by Don Bradman in 1930.
The records for Taylor did not end there as he made a 92 in the second innings and that ensured that the southpaw became only second player after Graham Gooch to amass 400 runs in one Test. Gooch had made 333 and 123 and aggregated 456 runs against India in 1990 at Lord's.
As far as the match is concerned, batsmen from both the sides shone as the match ended in a drab draw.
First Published: October 19, 2018, 2:22 PM IST