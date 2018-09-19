19th September 2007: Yuvraj Singh Sets Kingsmead on Fire With Six Sixes

Loading...
It all started at the end of the 18th over of India's innings. The Men in Blue were on 171 for 3 at the time with Yuvraj and MS Dhoni at the crease, looking to finish off on a high.
Yuvraj had just carted Andrew Flintoff for two fours in the 18th over which did not go down too well with the fast bowler. The duo got involved in a massive altercation. The umpires stepped in to break the fight but a visibly pumped up Yuvraj was not done, and Broad bore the brunt of his onslaught.
First one over cow corner, the next over backward square leg, the third one over extra cover, then a swat over deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over deep midwicket and finally a massive hit over wide long-on.
The 19th over of the Indian innings turned out to be one of the most memorable ones in history and in a lot of ways changed the landscape of how T20Is were going to impact world cricket.
Yuvraj rocketed away to a 12-ball half-century, which to date remains the quickest fifty in T20Is. He eventually finished on 58 in 16 balls, his innings laced with three fours and seven sixes, as India amassed 218 for 4. In reply, England were restricted to 200 for 6 giving India an 18-run win.
This was the first and so far remains the only instance of any batsman smashing six sixes in an over in a T20I. Herschelle Gibbs had achieved the feat in a One-Day International during the World Cup in 2007 against the Netherlands while Gary Sobers and Ravi Shastri have managed to do so in first-class cricket.
First Published: September 19, 2018, 12:30 AM IST