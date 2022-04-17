1st First-Class Ton in More Than 2 Years: Cheteshwar Pujara Shines on Sussex Debut - WATCH

Veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scores his maiden century for Sussex in the second innings of the 2022 County Championship match against Derbyshire on Sunday. It was Pujara’s first first-class century in more than two years as he redeemed himself after a low score in the first innings. The 34-year-old was dismissed for six off 15 balls in his first innings on the second day as Sussex were bundled out for 74 in 56.3 overs in reply to Derbyshire’s 505.

Pujara bounced back in the second innings to slam 159 not out at tea on Day 4. His 336-ball innings was laced with 18 fours. The senior India batter shared an unbeaten 309-run partnership with Sussex skipper Tom Haines (233 not out) for the third wicket to pull Sussex back in the game.

After poor outings in the past two years, Pujara was dropped from Team India following the series in South Africa earlier this year. Alongside him, Ajinkya Rahane also lost his place on the Test side, while he is currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

Pujara was not included in India’s Test squad for a two-match Test series at home against Sri Lanka which they won 2-0. He was also downgraded from the BCCI contracts from A to B as well. Meanwhile, a successful county stint might help him get back on the selector’s radar in future. In his absence, Team India tried Hanuma Vihari at number 3 where he impressed many with his solid technique.

With Sussex having lost their opening game of the season, their head coach Ian Salisbury included both overseas stars for the contest against Derbyshire.

“I am extremely excited to be able to bring in players of Rizwan and Pujara’s quality into the side. Not only are they absolute world-class cricketers that will boost our performances on the pitch, but to have them around the boys and in the dressing room can only be a positive,” said the head coach in a team statement.

Pujara has in the past represented the likes of Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

(With Agency Inputs)

