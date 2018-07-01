1st July 2000: Dominic Cork Saves the Day For England

Chasing a paltry 188 at the Lord’s in the second Test against West Indies, England were reeling at 160/8. It was then that Cork along with Darren Gough strung a crucial 31-run partnership to seal the match. Cork scored a valuable 33 from 49 balls, including four fours and a six. Cork had already done his bit with the ball having picked 7 West Indies wickets in the game to put England in the driver’s seat.
The match, though, didn’t start too well for the hosts. Windies posted 267 on the board, batting first. In reply, England could manage just 134 runs with Alec Stewart top-scoring with 28.
But the trio of Andrew Caddick, Darren Gough and Cork combined to dismiss Windies for just 54 in the third innings. While chasing the target, England were cruising at 95/2, but lost six wickets for 65 runs, another collapse.
But Cork and Gough stood ground and the fast bowler was handed the Man of the Match award for his efforts.
First Published: July 1, 2018, 1:04 PM IST