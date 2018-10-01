1st October, 1999: Ganguly Slams Eighth ODI Ton as India Defeat Zimbabwe by 107 runs

Loading...
Sent in to bat on a damp surface because of overnight rainfall, India posted a competitive 277 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs, riding largely on a clinical century by Ganguly, who opened the innings.
Sadagoppan Ramesh and Ganguly added 71 runs for the opening wicket before the former was castled by Guy Whittall. Robin Singh, playing his 100th ODI, was promoted up the order to No.3 and he forged 107 runs with Ganguly for the second wicket.
Singh's wicket brought about a collapse of sorts as India lost Rahul Dravid, captain Ajay Jadeja and Vijay Bharadwaj in quick succession. Ganguly though held up his end and soon reached his century. He eventually fell in the 47th over scoring 139 in 147 deliveries, his innings laced with 11 fours and five sixes. Sunil Joshi then slammed a quickfire 13-ball 25 to ensure India ended on a high.
Zimbabwe, needing to chase down the target in 42.1 overs to qualify for the final, got off to a good start courtesy Neil Johnson (52) and Grant Flower (38). However, they failed to string partnerships of any substance once the openers departed. Nikhil Chopra (4 for 33) and Bharadwaj (3 for 34) combined to pick up seven wickets as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 170 in 38.3 overs.
First Published: October 1, 2018, 9:34 AM IST