1st ODI: Chamika Karunaratne Cameo Lifts Sri Lanka to 262/9 Against India

Chamika Karunaratne scored an unbeaten 43 off 35 to inject some late runs as Sri Lanka managed a decent 262/9 against India after playing the catch-up for the major part of their innings after opting to bat first in Colombo on Sunday. In the series opener, India spinners kept Sri Lanka batters quiet, applying the squeeze while managing to land regular blows.

After a watchful but solid opening partnership of 49, Yuzvendra Chahal (1/52) struck with his very first delivery of the match before fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2/48) landed two blows in an over to leave the hosts in a spot of bother.

With Krunal Pandya not allowing easy runs in the middle overs, the innings never took off with India captain Shikhar Dhawan inserting spinners from both the end to keep things under control

Deepak Chahar’s two wickets in successive overs further dented SL’s hopes.

At 222/8 in 46.5 overs, it seemed India will be chasing a total below or touching 250 but then Dushmantha Chameera struck a four and a six off Hardik Pandya (1/33) in the penultimate over to lift spirits in the Sri Lankan dressing room.

Chamika Karunaratne built on that and struck two sixes and a four in the final over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take 19 runs off it.

