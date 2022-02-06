1st ODI: Deepak Hooda Makes Debut as India Opt to Bowl First Against West Indies

India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first against West Indies in the series opening first ODI between the two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Deepak Hooda has been given ODI debut while Ishan Kishan will open the inning with Rohit for India with the hosts hit by covid-19 in the build-up to the three-match series.

With KL Rahul away missing the match owing to personal commitment, India had no other option but to give Ishan a chance at the top of the order with Hooda slotting in at No. 6. The much talked about reunion of wristspinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will have to wait for some more time with India opting to play Washington Sundar instead who is making a comeback from injury.

Chahal will team up with Sundar in the spin department while Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna form their three-prong pace attack.

“Looks like a good pitch, won’t change a lot. Will get better to bat under the lights," Rohit explained his decision to bowl first at the toss.

“I am happy to be back, playing for India, good to be back on the field. It’s been a couple of months since I played cricket. It’s a historic day in Indian cricket, been a long journey for India. We have seen a lot of ups and downs. As a team we have grown over the years, and we’ll continue to do that," he added.

On the other hand, West Indies have included Kemar Roach alongside Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo and Brandon King who is playing in his first ODI in over two years.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein

