1st ODI: West Indies Elect to Bowl; Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill Get Chance in Playing XI For India

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI match at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. India made some interesting picks in the XI for the series opener as Shubman Gill was preferred over Ruturaj Gaikwad as Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner. While Sanju Samson got a place in the playing XI ahead of wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan to keep the gloves.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was named vice-captain for the series, has been ruled out of the first two ODIs after sustaining a knee injury. Flamboyant Shreyas Iyer was named Dhawan’s deputy for the series opener.

India chose a solid middle-order comprising of Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Iyer and Samson in the first ODI. In the fast bowling department, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh failed to make the cut as India went ahead with Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

While West Indies suffered a massive blow as their veteran all-rounder Jason Holder missed out after testing COVID-29 positive.

Pooran said that the surface is expected to assist the bowlers in the initial phase of the match, which is one of the key reasons why he elected to bowl first.

“We are gonna have a bowl first. There’s weather around and there will be help for the bowlers early on, hopefully we will make use of it. It’s a nice feeling, better feeling to win the toss, very happy to be here in front of my home ground. We spoke about it, batting in partnerships, gaining momentum, it’s been tough for us, but we are up for the challenge. Every game we will try to improve. Unfortunately Jason [Holder] has Covid so he misses out. It’s pretty much the same guys who played in the series against Bangladesh,” Pooran said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Dhawan was confident about his team’s preparations for the opener as he also talked about his captaincy approach at the toss.

“We were thinking of batting second, the weather looks like it will rain later on and the wicket is sticky but we are happy to bat first. I’m a very cool captain and like to guide the team, I will love to take the right decision but importantly make sure the process is right, we are focussing on the process and make sure we get the right result. It’s complimentary, so much of talent in the country due to our domestic cricket and the IPL. The boys got a lot of exposure, it’s a great opportunity for all to showcase our talent. There’s Surya, Shreyas, Sanju all the boys are quite good – even myself (smiles). Lots of fans come from overseas to support us, we always like playing here in the Caribbean, the guys are really looking forward to it,” Dhawan said at the toss.



India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

