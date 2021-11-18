1st T20I, IND vs NZ Talking Points: Ravichandran Ashwin Continues to Impress

In their first outing after T20 World Cup group exit, a new-look India have started what is being projected as a ‘new era’ with a win, even though few would argue it was anything but convincing. Against New Zealand, which continues to be their bogey team at the world cups, the Rohit Sharma-led hosts put together a decent show to take a 1-0 lead at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

There were several taking points from the contest with the performance of a certain offspinner who looks determined to cement his place in the white-ball setup, being the major topic of discussion.

Dawn of a new era

Rohit has long been projected as the next India captain. He’s 34, a year older than Virat Kohli who recently gave up T20I captaincy. To uninitiated this may seem a change in guard because of non-performance. It’s not. The ‘real reason’ why Kohli gave up the leadership in the shortest format is anybody’s guess but it’s something that has met with universal acceptance. He might be one of the finest batters of his generation but his captaincy, in limited-formats, has been a subject of intense scrutiny with critics pointing out his bare trophy cabinet (as captain).

On the other hand, there is Rohit who has won multiple titles to his name in IPL and a couple of major trophies at international level too - Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy. Though Kohli had already announced his intention to step down before the 2021 T20 World Cup, India’s disappointing show at the event cleared all lingering doubts why the succession was needed.

Another major player in this ‘era’ is the legendary Rahul Dravid who quietly has gone about preparing India’s next generation of cricketers, few of them (Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw) have already made waves in international circuit. His work has drawn widespread praise and when the news of him applying for the India’s head coach’s role became public, experts declared the interview for the post is a mere formality. With the next major ICC event, a T20 World Cup, less than a year away, Rohit and Dravid have a well-defined goal - set a template and put together a bunch that can deliver consistently and more importantly, when it matters.

The first positive step has been taken in Jaipur. Hopes are soaring.

Ashwin 2.0

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of those rare India cricketers who wouldn’t mind talking about his strategy and plans publicly. He would even reveal his tricks without fear of consequences. Rarely you would find someone being so generous. But that’s Ashwin.

And Ashwin is a fighter. He’s started a battle to make himself relevant in white-ball cricket that was under threat since that Champions Trophy final in 2017. He has quietly worked on his skills, improving season by season. In the past three IPL seasons, he’s been one of the impressive bowlers. And he’s replicating that success at the international stage too. At the T20 World Cup, he played his first game in over three years and after India had already lost their two biggest matches.

But the 35-year-old showed his improvement, even though that was against the so called minnows. On Wednesday, a depleted New Zealand experienced his second coming. He bamboozled them with his bag of tricks to walk away with two wickets in four overs while allowing 23 runs. He bowled four spells of one over each and every time, plugged the leakage of runs.

“It’s important to take each of the 24 balls as an event, and look at each ball in isolation and as an opportunity," Ashwin would say later after putting in what was a match-winning effort.

Where’s the allrounder?

Venkatesh Iyer is going through some phase. The second leg of IPL 2021 has turned around his career in a stunning way. He opened for Kolkata Knight Riders and dragged them into the final which resulted in him staying back for India’s T20 World Cup campaign as a net bowler. Yup, he excelled as a batter but stayed back as a bowler.

Iyer’s stocks have skyrocketed because India are desperately in the hunt of a fast-bowling allrounder. Hardik Pandya’s hasn’t been bowling regularly and it’s not known if he can be return to being the bowler he was before a major back surgery resulted in an extended rehabilitation.

Pandya has been rested (dropped?) from the New Zealand T20Is. And so Iyer got a maiden call-up. And made his debut in the series opener.

But he did little with bat or ball. Rohit didn’t bowl his medium pacers. And at one stage, it appeared, the 26-year-old debutant’s services won’t be needed with the bat either. India fell back in the later stages of their chase, and Iyer struck the first ball of his international career for a four before holing out off the next.

The question remained unanswered: Was Iyer in the eleven purely as a batter? Or did the team management think the conditions weren’t suitable to his style of bowling?

