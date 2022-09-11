1st T20I: Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn Shine as England Women Crush India Women by 9 Wickets

Sophia Dunkley scored an unbeaten 61 runs after Sarah Glenn took a four-fer with the ball as England registered a clinical 9-wicket win over India in the first T20I match at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. It was a dominant show from England as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. just failed to match the hosts’ intensity in the first match of their tour. Chasing the moderate 133-run target, Dunkley shared a 60-run stand with Danielle Wyatt for the opening wicket to set up a big win for the hosts. Alice Capsey scored the winning runs for England as they chased down the target with 7 overs to spare and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was a poor performance from India with the balls as only Sneh Rana managed to get her name on the wicket’s tally.

England started the chase with a luck on their side as Dunkely survived a caught behind courtesy of a no-ball from Renuka Singh. The 24-year-old didn’t stop after that and played a good counter-attacking knock to blow India away. Her 44-ball stay was laced with eight fours and a six. While her opening partner Wyatt was dismissed on 24 by Rana, as she charged down the ground to hit a big shot but got stumped.

After her dismissal, Dunkley joined hands with Capsey as the duo shared an unbeaten –run stand to get the job done for England. Capsey remained unbeaten on 32 runs off 20 balls as she struck three fours and two sixes.

Earlier, asked to bat first, India were off to a good start with a 30-run stand for the opening wicket but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and managed to post just 132/7.

Smriti Mandhana played some quality shots but she failed to convert it into big score and was dismissed on 23. While Shafali Verma also joined her soon in the pavilion after scoring 17. The middle-order also failed to live up to the expectations as Hemalatha (10), Harmanpreet Kaur (20) and Richa Ghosh (16) all got starts but were failed to convert them into something substantial.

Deepti Sharma gave a finishing touch to the Indian innings with a 29-run knock off 24 balls.

Sarah Glenn was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Bryony Smith and Freya Davies shared a wicket each for England.

