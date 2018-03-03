1st Test: Australia Extend Lead to 402 at Stumps on Day 3

Cameron Bancroft. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Australia innings)

Right then! Australia might as well declare overnight and start to bowl straightaway tomorrow morning. Or, if they believe that this last-wicket pair can frustrate the Saffas, they might encourage them to bat on. Either ways, Day 4 could be the final day of this Test match. Can South Africa fight and take this into Monday? Or will we get a day off on Day 5? Join us at 1000 local time (0800 GMT) for all the action from Day 4. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

Keshav Maharaj was the one to start a kind of 'collapse', getting the wickets of Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja and the big one of Steven Smith. Then Faf du Plessis brought Morne Morkel on and he did not disappoint his captain, finally getting a wicket in this Test - not one but three - Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon. Will put him in good stead for the second Test.

Post the break, there was a remarkable improvement in the bowling. Australia were motoring along at 112/3 in 27 overs but in the next session, they managed only 63 runs and lost 3 more wickets in 27.5 overs. The Proteas continued to apply more pressure as the last session yielded only 38 runs in 16.5 overs with 3 wickets. The first 4 dismissals in the first half of the day were all to poor shots, or rather because the batsmen were trying to play attacking cricket. The remaining 5 have been due to some really efficient bowling which has not given the visitors even an inch.

Just to remind you, Australia started the day at 0/0 and were off to a flier. Cameron Bancroft and David Warner teed off to some poor bowling from Morne Morkel and raced to 56 inside the first hour before Warner got bored and decided to throw it away. Khawaja did not last too long and then even Steven Smith decided to play some strokes. It is that dressing down in the dressing room given by someone - either the bowling coach or some wise gentleman, that the Protea bowling improved after Lunch.

As expected, it is STUMPS ON DAY 3. The dark clouds have hovered around the ground and are in no mood to allow the game to continue. A good day of cricket for South Africa in general. Overall, they are staring at a target in excess of 400 but they have bowled really well, at least in the final session. 9 wickets for 213 runs in around 72 overs is not bad.

Well, umpire Dharmasena has had enough. He offers the light to the batsmen and the players are off. The technical scenario is match stopped due to bad light but it is as good as stumps because don't think the light will improve from here on. Still, please wait for the official word...

71.4 M Morkel to J Hazlewood, FOUR! Lovely shot. Full and outside off, Josh pushes it down the ground and beats Vernon Philander at mid off comfortably. 400-PLUS IS THE LEAD FOR AUSTRALIA. 213/9

71.3 M Morkel to Hazlewood, Outside off, Hazlewood looks to cut but misses. 209/9

71.2 M Morkel to Hazlewood, Full and outside off, driven straight to wide mid off. 209/9

Josh Hazlewood is out to bat. How long before he has the cherry in his hand? Will he get to bowl tonight? Given that the light is fading consistently?

71.1 M Morkel to Lyon, OUT! Edged and this time the catch is taken. A wicket immediately after the break. A typical fast bowler's wicket to a tail-ender. Bowl it between full and length, induce a drive, get an outside edge and hope the slip cordon does the rest. Hashim Amla at first slip takes it with ease. 398/9 now. 209/9

DRINKS BREAK. Well, 20 overs are left in the day. Not quite sure what Australia would be thinking at the moment. They lead by 398 and really, don't know whether they are looking at any specific target. Because 8 and 10 are batting with 11 to come. Meanwhile, the two umpires have a look at the light meter, take the reading but are happy to continue.

70.6 K Rabada to Cummins, A bouncer to end the over, Cummins ducks. 209/8

70.5 K Rabada to Lyon, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 209/8

70.4 K Rabada to Lyon, A bouncer, around off, Nathan sways away. 208/8

70.3 K Rabada to N Lyon, DROPPED! Would you believe it? It is AB de Villiers. A short ball outside off, Lyon looks to punch it through the off side but there is extra bounce and that induces an outside edge. It flies straight to second slip where AB de Villiers is ready to take it but oops, it pops out. He reacts in a manner which suggests he could not sight the ball. Don't blame him. 208/8

70.2 K Rabada to N Lyon, Full on middle, very straight, tailing in, Lyon somehow manages to push it towards mid on. 208/8

70.1 K Rabada to Lyon, Short and around off, defended from the crease. 208/8

The fourth umpire walks out with the light meter. No reading taken yet but we are not far from it.

69.6 M Morkel to Cummins, This time he covers the line properly and blocks. 208/8

69.5 M Morkel to Pat Cummins, On a length outside off, PC looks to defend but the ball squirts off the outside edge, on the bounce to Theunis de Bruyn at third slip. 208/8

69.4 M Morkel to Cummins, A short ball around off, coming in, Pat looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the thigh pads. 208/8

69.3 M Morkel to Cummins, Landed around off, left alone. 208/8

69.2 M Morkel to Cummins, A bouncer, around off, Cummins ducks. 208/8

69.1 M Morkel to Lyon, Down the leg side, Lyon clips it away for a single. Gets off the mark. 208/8

Umpire S.Ravi has a word with Nathan Lyon. Not quite sure what it is but play goes on.

68.6 K Rabada to Cummins, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. 207/8

68.5 K Rabada to Cummins, Full and outside off, coming in sharply, pushed straight to cover. 207/8

68.4 K Rabada to Cummins, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 207/8

68.3 K Rabada to Cummins, Down the leg side, Cummins misses his flick and the ball goes off his thigh pads to the leg side. 207/8

68.2 K Rabada to Pat Cummins, EDGED, FOUR! That barely bounced. Rabada fires this on off stump and Cummins just looks to block it. He is lucky that the willow comes down in time because the ball shoots low and goes off the toe end, past AB de Villiers at second slip and to the third man fence. 207/8

68.1 K Rabada to Cummins, Full and down the leg side, Cummins misses his flick. 203/8

Kagiso Rabada is back on. This might not go on for long. Overcast conditions and fast bowlers are never good friends of umpires and batsmen.

67.6 M Morkel to Lyon, There comes the bait, full and wide outside off, NL slashes hard but misses. 203/8

67.5 M Morkel to Lyon, A bouncer outside off, Nathan ducks. 203/8

67.4 M Morkel to Lyon, Down the leg side, Lyon looks to tuck but the ball hits his ribs and goes on the bounce behind. Quinton de Kock flings himself to his left and saves some runs. 203/8

67.3 M Morkel to Lyon, Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 203/8

Nathan Lyon is the new man in at number 10. Should Australia declare? Or do they have it in them to have some fun? This could be all over in a matter of minutes...

67.2 Morkel to Starc, OUT! Fine catch by Dean Elgar and Starc cannot repeat his first innings heroics. Full and outside off, Starc looks to go over the top but the ball hits the toe end of his bat. Hence, he cannot get the elevation and Dean Elgar at cover times his jump to perfection to take the catch. He immediately calls for the physio and rushes to the dressing room. Looks like he has split the webbing on the fingers. AUSTRALIA ARE EFFECTIVELY 392/8. 203/8

67.1 M Morkel to Starc, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 203/7

66.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Landed outside off, watchfully defended. 203/7

66.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 203/7

66.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 203/7

66.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Outside off, Cummins just hangs his bat outside off and guides it past slip. Hashim Amla from short third man gets to the ball first and parries it to AB de Villiers running after him from first slip. A couple taken. 203/7

66.2 K Maharaj to Starc, Full on middle, Starc swings hard and the ball goes off the inner half of the bat towards square leg in the deep for a single. The lead is now 390. 201/7

66.1 K Maharaj to Starc, Around off, spinning in, defended watchfully. 200/7

Dark clouds are approaching. Ominous signs...

65.6 M Morkel to Cummins, One more leave outside off to end the over. 200/7

65.5 M Morkel to Cummins, A short ball now, Pat ducks. 200/7

65.4 M Morkel to Cummins, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 200/7

65.3 M Morkel to Starc, On middle and leg, flicked through square leg for a single. 200 UP FOR AUSTRALIA. The lead is now 389. 200/7

65.2 M Morkel to Starc, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 199/7

65.1 M Morkel to Starc, Outside off, left alone. 199/7

64.6 K Maharaj to Starc, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 199/7

64.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full on middle, flicked towards the leg side. 198/7

64.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Outside off, not much turn let through. 197/7

64.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, On a length outside off, left alone. 197/7

64.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 197/7

64.1 K Maharaj to Cummins, Landed outside off, Cummins looks to play inside the line but is beaten by the away turn. 197/7

63.6 M Morkel to Starc, A touch short, punched towards cover. 197/7

63.5 M Morkel to Starc, Full and outside off, driven straight to point. A bit uppish, but it lands in front of Dean Elgar over there. 197/7

63.4 M Morkel to Starc, Played to the point region by the batsman. 197/7

63.3 M Morkel to Starc, Outside off, punched towards cover. 197/7

63.2 M Morkel to Starc, Outside off, on a length again, Mitchell pushes but misses. 197/7

63.1 M Morkel to M Starc, EDGED, FOUR! 10 runs in the last two balls for Australia and Morne Morkel concedes the first runs in this spell. 2 maidens before this on the trot. Outside off, angling away, Starc pushes at it but gets a thick outside edge which flies past second slip to third man! The stand is worth 12 from 9 balls. 197/7

62.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, SIX! WHACK! Finally some attacking shots from Australia. Full and outside off, Cummins gets down, reaches out and slogs it over long on for a biggie! Moves to 10 from 25 balls, while the lead is now 382. 193/7

62.5 K Maharaj to Pat Cummins, Full and outside off, driven straight to Kagiso Rabada at cover. 187/7

62.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full and down the leg side, Cummins tickles it towards fine leg for a couple. 187/7

62.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Short and outside off, punched towards point. 185/7

62.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, Around off, defended back to the bowler. 185/7

62.1 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 185/7

61.6 M Morkel to Starc, Nearly another one. Full and wide outside off, Mitchell has a loose waft and misses. A wicket maiden for Morkel. 185/7

61.5 M Morkel to Starc, A length ball outside off, pushed towards cover. 185/7

Mitchell Starc walks in at number 9, replacing Shaun Marsh.

61.4 M Morkel to S Marsh, OUT! Edged and taken! Reverse swing has its victim. Finally Morkel has a wicket in this Test. He pitches this on a length around middle and leg and Marsh has to play. He then gets squared up as the ball moves away, takes the outside edge and goes straight into the safe hands of AB de Villiers at second slip. He does not drop many. Marsh departs after playing one short of a century in terms of balls. Was run-scoring difficult? Or did South Africa make run-scoring difficult? Only time will tell. AUSTRALIA ARE EFFECTIVELY 374/7. 185/7

61.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Better from Morne, lands it on leg stump, which means SM has to play. Pushed back to the bowler. 185/6

61.2 M Morkel to Marsh, This is pitched around middle and off, slanting away, Shaun walks across and shoulders arms. 185/6

61.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Full and on middle, Marsh defends watchfully by getting across. 185/6

60.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full and outside off, dead-batted in front of silly point. 185/6

60.5 K Maharaj to Pat Cummins, Short and outside off, Cummins cuts it pretty hard but Hashim Amla at backward point makes a decent stop. 185/6

60.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended back to the bowler. 185/6

60.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full and flat on middle and leg, Pat works it past short leg. 185/6

60.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, Tossed up nicely outside off, Cummins looks to drive but is beaten by the away turn. 185/6

60.1 K Maharaj to Cummins, Outside off, punched back to the bowler. 185/6

59.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Outside off, another one is let through. 185/6

59.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Fuller in length, Shaun drives it towards mid off without much timing. 185/6

59.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Outside off, angling away, pretty wide, not played at. 185/6

59.3 M Morkel to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 185/6

59.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Outside off, left alone. 185/6

59.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Full on middle, defended watchfully. 185/6

Here comes the Giraffe. Morne Morkel is back on after an ordinary first spell.

58.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 185/6

58.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, Outside off, pushed straight to point. 185/6

58.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Fuller in length, watchfully played out. 185/6

58.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Short and outside off, punched towards cover. 185/6

58.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 185/6

58.1 K Maharaj to Cummins, Landed outside off, Cummins lets it through. 185/6

57.6 V Philander to Marsh, Around off, watchfully blocked out. 185/6

57.5 V Philander to Marsh, Full and around middle, watchfully defended. 185/6

57.4 V Philander to Marsh, FOUR! Half volley on the pads, Marsh just flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence. 185/6

57.3 V Philander to Marsh, Outside off, this is pushed to cover. 181/6

57.2 V Philander to Marsh, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 181/6

57.1 V Philander to Marsh, Outside off, played straight to point. 181/6

56.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full and outside off, Cummins leans and drives it through the covers. Dean Elgar tumbles but misses the ball and by the time Morne Morkel can get around from long off, two runs are taken. 181/6

56.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 179/6

56.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full and outside off, watchfully defended this time. 179/6

56.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Stays back in his crease and somehow defends it from his crease. 179/6

56.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, Outside off, pushed towards silly point. 179/6

56.1 K Maharaj to Cummins, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 179/6

55.6 V Philander to Marsh, Full and outside leg, watchfully defended towards silly mid on. 179/6

55.5 V Philander to Marsh, Down the leg side, Shaun misses his flick and is hit on the pads. 179/6

55.4 V Philander to Marsh, FOUR! First runs of the session. On a length outside off, Marsh reaches out and punches it through cover-point and beats a diving Maharaj to the fence. 179/6

55.3 V Philander to Marsh, Full on middle, driven straight to mid off. 175/6

55.2 V Philander to Marsh, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 175/6

55.1 V Philander to Marsh, Landed outside off, Marsh plays a strange-looking shot, aiming to go through the covers, then taking the bat away from the line. 175/6

Vernon Philander to continue from the other end.

54.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Outside off, pretty wide, left alone. 175/6

Pat Cummins has walked out to face the final ball of the session.

Welcome back for the final session. Faf du Plessis has his team in a huddle. Shaun Marsh is waiting for his batting partner. 36.1 overs left in the day.

... DAY 3, FINAL SESSION ...

Rabada then changed the ends and that saw him removing young Marsh immediately. Faf can be praised for his excellent changes but can also be blamed for the silly use of the DRS. On two occasions he was lucky as he ran out of time to signal the 'T' which proved to be a blessing in disguise. Maharaj has been bowling marathon spells and is getting the rewards too. Shaun Marsh is grinding it out there and with Cummins and Starc to follow next, one would feel the Aussies will easily swell the lead over 400. But can the hosts bowl them out quickly? We will be back shortly for the final session in just a bit...

How many times have we seen a wicket before a break? South Africa might take this session but they still are behind the 8-ball game. After scoring over 4.5 runs per over in the first session, the South African bowlers came back well to keep a lid on the scoring rate. And to top it up, Faf du Plessis through his gamble, brought Elgar who snipped out the prized wicket of Steven Smith.

54.5 K Maharaj to Tim Paine, OUT! It's a clean taken from de Villiers! Maharaj loops it up around off, Paine comes forward to defend but the ball turns away a touch, takes the outside edge. AB at first slip crouches low, juggles but then does well to take the catch. South Africa start to celebrate but the umpire wants to be sure so he sends it upstairs. The soft signal is out and the final decision stays the same. TEA ON DAY 3, 364 IS THE LEAD! 175/6

AB de Villiers claims the catch at first slip. However, the umpire still wants to be sure as he sends it upstairs and gives the soft signal as OUT!

54.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and connects. One run added to the total. 175/5

54.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Another shout this time for bat pad! Faf du Plessis is again late in signalling the DRS and tell you what? He has been saved again! Pitching outside off, Shaun Marsh comes down the track to flick and it lobs off the pads towards Markram at short leg who takes a catch. South Africa appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Replays confirm it has come off the pads. Really poor from du Plessis. 174/5

54.2 K Maharaj to Tim Paine, Darts it on the stumps, jammed out towards mid on for a single. 174/5

54.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Flighted delivery outside off, turning away, Paine presses forward and defends it into the ground. 173/5

53.6 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 173/5

53.5 V Philander to Marsh, Spears in a fuller ball in the corridor outside off, Shaun Marsh is happy to shoulder his arms. 173/5

De Kock goes back now.

53.4 V Philander to Marsh, On the stumps, Marsh is right behind the line to defend it. 173/5

53.3 V Philander to Marsh, Philander pitches it up outside off, Shaun Marsh leans ahead to drive it but gets it towards the backward point fielder. 173/5

53.2 V Philander to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 173/5

53.1 V Philander to Marsh, On a length and angling away from the southpaw, Shaun Marsh defends it towards cover. 173/5

52.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Quicker through the air on middle and off, TP shows a tight defense. 173/5

52.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 173/5

52.4 K Maharaj to Paine, On middle and off, blocked out. 173/5

52.3 K Maharaj to Paine, FOUR! Faf du Plessis gets a bad bounce! Shortish ball outside off, Paine waits back and cuts it hard. Du Plessis dives to his right but the ball turns the other way and rolls towards the third man fence for a boundary. 173/5

52.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Slower one outside off, pushed into the off side. 169/5

52.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 169/5

51.6 V Philander to Paine, Fuller outside off, driven towards the man at cover. 168/5

51.5 V Philander to Marsh, Flicked off the pads towards fine leg for a single. 168/5

51.4 Philander to Marsh, A loud, loud shout for an LBW! Not given! Fuller in length around leg, Marsh fails it flick it away and nearly falls over. Gets rapped on the pads and Vernon makes a huge appeal. It seemed to be pitching outside leg and hence the umpire turns it down. Faf is convinced and he wants the DRS but he takes a bit too much to signal for it. Kumar Dharmasena says time up and actually it worked in the hosts' favour as it has helped them save their only review left. Hawk Eye confirms it's pitching outside leg! 167/5

Faf du Plessis gives it a long thought to review and Kumar Dharmasena informs him that he has taken too much time.

51.3 V Philander to Paine, Fuller in line of the stumps, driven down to mid on for a single. 167/5

51.2 V Philander to Paine, Good length delivery on middle and off, Paine blocks it out. 166/5

51.1 V Philander to Paine, Fuller in length and just outside off, defended off the front foot. 166/5

Vernon Philander is back into the attack.

50.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flighted delivery around middle and off, Shaun Marsh blocks it out gently. 166/5

50.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Drops it short outside off, punched off the back foot through cover for a single. 166/5

50.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Darted on middle and leg, whipped away through mid-wicket for a couple. 165/5

50.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Quicker one outside off, TP leaves it unharmed. 163/5

50.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Another one on a shorter length but slower through the air, Paine goes back to cut but gets a bottom edge on the pads. 163/5

50.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Slower one around off, Paine lunges forward to defend but the ball rips away past the outside edge. 163/5

49.6 K Rabada to Paine, The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total. 163/5

49.5 K Rabada to Paine, Ohhhhhhh! Tim Paine had absolutely no clue about this one. He wears a smile on his face while Rabada can't believe what just happened. On a back of a length and nipping back in sharply off from outside off, Paine didn't account for the inward movement. It cuts him into half, beats the inside edge and goes to the keeper. 162/5

49.4 K Rabada to Paine, Fuller in length and outside off, driven square on the off side for an easy double. 162/5

49.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Fuller in length and angling in on off, driven through the cover region for a single. 160/5

49.2 K Rabada to Paine, On a length and outside off, Paine steers it wide of the gully fielder for a single. 159/5

49.1 K Rabada to Paine, On a back of a length outside off, Tim Paine punches it off the outer half to point. 158/5

48.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 158/5

48.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, UMPIRE'S CALL AGAIN! Pitches it outside off, Marsh walks across to flick it away but the ball spins back in to ping him on the pads. A huge appeal but umpire shakes his head. South Africa take another review. Guess what? I am proved wrong here as I thought the impact is well outside the line but it's not. It's umpire's call and the wickets are clipping. The review has been retained though. 158/5

South Africa have taken another LBW review. Shaun Marsh has moved far across the off stump. Impact could be an issue here.

48.4 K Maharaj to Paine, On middle and leg, driven down to long on for a single. 158/5

48.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Flatter delivery outside off, Paine shoulders his arms. 157/5

48.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Worked through square leg with the spin for a single. 157/5

48.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Pitches it outside off, Shaun Marsh fails to flick it away but misses to get hit on the pads. 156/5

47.6 K Rabada to Paine, Wider line, from wide of the crease, Tim is happy to make another leave. 156/5

47.5 K Rabada to Paine, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on a length outside off, hat-trick of leaves from the Aussie keeper. 156/5

47.4 K Rabada to Paine, Another leave! But this one is the slower one which takes ages to reach de Kock. 156/5

47.3 K Rabada to Paine, On a length outside off, Paine shoulders his arms. 156/5

47.2 K Rabada to Paine, Good length delivery on off, defended with an angled blade to gully. 156/5

Tim Paine strides in next.

47.1 K Rabada to Marsh, OUT! Edged and gobbled by Amla at first slip! Well, it's a milestone for Hashim as well - 100 Test catches for him! Once again Kagiso Rabada delivers for his side. He lands it on a back of a length outside off, just a bit of away movement but Mitchell Marsh on seeing the length decides to punch it through the line. Gets an outside edge and it flies into the safe hands of Amla. 245 reads the Australia lead now. 156/5

46.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman works it down the leg side. 156/4

46.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Waits back and then wrists it to the man at short mid-wicket. 156/4

46.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, A stifled appeal! Pitches it on the rough outside off, it turns back in as Shaun can't get going with the flick shot. Wears it on the pads but nothing from the umpire as the impact was well outside the line. 156/4

46.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 156/4

46.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flattish delivery around middle and off, defended off the back foot. 156/4

46.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flighted ball outside off, Shaun Marsh clips it towards short mid-wicket. 156/4

Keshav Maharaj is back on.

45.6 D Elgar to Marsh, Slower one around middle and leg, SM defends it down gently. 156/4

45.5 D Elgar to Marsh, Driven towards the Protea skipper at mid off who fumbles and concedes a single. 156/4

45.4 D Elgar to S Marsh, Uses his feet again to drive it towards mid off. 155/4

45.3 D Elgar to Marsh, Another one bowled wider outside off, blocked down. 155/4

45.2 D Elgar to Marsh, Sees Shaun dancing down the track, Elgar fires it full and wide outside off. The southpaw still reaches out, takes it on the full and drives it past the man at short cover for a brace. 155/4

45.1 D Elgar to Marsh, Very full on middle, Mitchell Marsh looks to slam it but mistimes it towards mid on and sets off. Faf has a shy at the bowler's end and he even hits but the batsman is comfortably home. 153/4

44.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Low full toss, tailing back in on middle, Marsh looks to flick it across the line but gets it off the leading edge, a soft one back in the direction of the bowler. 152/4

44.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Once again it's on a similar length, bowled in the channel outside off, Shaun makes another leave. 152/4

44.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Keeps it fuller in length outside off, SM lifts his bat skywards to make a leave. 152/4

44.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Good length ball on middle and off, a stoic defense from the southpaw. 152/4

44.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Full and tailing back in late, young Marsh is able to jam it behind square on the leg side for a single. 152/4

44.1 K Rabada to Marsh, On a length and angling in on middle and leg, Shaun clips it off the hips with a hop to fine leg for a single. 151/4

43.6 D Elgar to Marsh, Another maiden. This is good from South Africa. Can they continue to create pressure by bowling dot balls? Mitchell Marsh drives it along the ground but can't pierce the gap. 150/4

43.5 D Elgar to Marsh, Loopy delivery around off, defended into the ground. 150/4

43.4 D Elgar to Marsh, Doesn't move his feet just drives a tossed up ball to the cover fielder. 150/4

43.3 D Elgar to Marsh, Flatter one on middle, punched off the back foot to the bowler. 150/4

43.2 D Elgar to Marsh, More flight this time, driven towards the cover fielder. 150/4

43.1 D Elgar to Marsh, Beautiful! Loops it up around off, lures Marsh to come forward and he does. The ball spins past the outside edge by a whisker. 150/4

42.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Gets on top off the bounce this time and cracks a pull only to find Elgar at mid-wicket. Rabada changes the end and bowls a maiden straightaway. 150/4

42.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Rabada is bending is back here! Another short delivery, good gas behind it, Marsh ducks in an awkward manner. 150/4

42.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Hits the deck hard and bowls it in the channel outside off, Marsh hops in the crease and with an angled bat he steers it towards point. 150/4

42.3 K Rabada to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 150/4

42.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Good length ball on middle and off, Shaun Marsh hops back and defends. 150/4

42.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Comes from around the wicket and hurls it on a length outside off, it straightens a bit off the seam. Marsh has a poke at it only to get beaten. Wasn't close from kissing the outside edge. 150/4

Kagiso Rabada has a change of ends now.

41.6 D Elgar to Marsh, FOUR! Tossed up ball outside off, Mitchell Marsh reaches out to that one as he drills it through cover for a boundary to get going. 150/4

41.5 D Elgar to Marsh, Eases the drive straight to the cover fielder. 146/4

Mitchell Marsh is the new man in. The star of the first innings makes his way out.

41.4 D Elgar to Smith, OUT! It's pitching in line and hitting the stumps! In the previous innings, Smith missed out on a ton this time he misses out on a fifty. How rare a sight that is? Cunning bowling change from Faf du Plessis, says Mike Haysam on air. Elgar is all over the moon at the moment as he has netted the big, big fish. He keeps it full on the stumps, Smith gets across to swipe it across the line but misses to get hit on the pads. They keep appealing and umpire Dharmasena raises his finger after a thought. Smith is a bit surprised before taking the DRS. Replays roll in. Ball Tracker shows that it has pitched in line and would have crashed into the stumps. Some relief on the faces of the hosts' players. Australia lead by 335 runs! 146/4

Steven Smith is given out LBW. Umpire Dharmasena takes his time before raising his finger. Smith can't believe it and wears a shocking look before taking the DRS.

41.3 D Elgar to Marsh, Uses his feet and drives it down to long on for a single. 146/3

41.2 D Elgar to Smith, Loopy ball outside off, driven towards mid off for a single. 145/3

41.1 D Elgar to Smith, Starts off from around the wicket and tosses it up around off, Smith comes down the track to drive but gets it off the inner half to mid on. 144/3

Dean Elgar is brought into the attack.

40.6 K Maharaj to S Smith, Floated ball outside off, patted past the man at cover for a single. Tidy stuff from Maharaj. 144/3

40.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Loops it up on middle and off, SS defends it down gently. 143/3

40.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 143/3

40.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Slower ball outside off, turning away further, Smith reaches out and drives it to the cover fielder. 143/3

40.2 K Maharaj to Smith, On the stumps, blocked out watchfully. 143/3

40.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Makes a bit of room and drives it to mid off. 143/3

39.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Fuller in length outside off, driven to mid off. 143/3

39.5 K Rabada to Marsh, FOUR! Goes for a quick yorker but it turns out to be a low full toss, Marsh gets his bat down in time to deflect it down to fine leg for a boundary. 143/3

39.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Shortish ball but down the leg side, easily left alone. 139/3

39.3 K Rabada to Marsh, PITCHING OUTSIDE LEG! The review has been lost here for South Africa! Rabada hurls it on a length and it skids a bit off the deck to ping Marsh on the pads. Kagiso feels he has got his man and keeps pleading to the umpire. After getting a negative response, he convinces his skipper to take the review. Faf has a word, asks has it pitched in line? And in the end takes the chance. Hawk Eyes shows it was indeed pitched outside leg, no need to go further. 139/3

Has Rabada got one? Where is it pitching asks Faf du Plessis and then takes the review against Shaun Marsh for an LBW.

39.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Fuller on off, driven towards mid off. 139/3

39.1 K Rabada to Smith, Well-directed short ball! Rabada digs in a short ball, it keeps climbing and puts Smith into a tangle, Smith shuffles across to fend it away but gets it off the gloves behind square on the leg side for a single. 139/3

38.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Slower through the air outside off, Shaun Marsh is happy to keep that one out. 138/3

38.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Very full on the stumps, worked down to long on for a single. 138/3

38.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Pitches around middle, turns away, Smith doesn't offer any shot. 137/3

38.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Quicker through the air on middle, Smith hangs deep in the crease to block. 137/3

38.2 K Maharaj to Smith, Tossed up outside off, Smith opens the face of the bat and dabs it towards backward point. 137/3

38.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Slower one outside off, pushed into the off side. 137/3

37.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Bowls a pinpoint yorker at the base of the stumps, Shaun manages to dig it out. It's a maiden from KG Rabada, and a good one. 137/3

37.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Hangs back to a length ball and stabs it towards cover. 137/3

37.4 K Rabada to Marsh, What a delivery! I am sure Marsh wasn't expecting this! Decks in a short one and this one comes back in with a bit of bounce, Marsh tries to defend but is beaten comprehensively on the inside as the ball just goes over the stumps. 137/3

37.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Changes the pace, bowls a slower delivery but down the leg side, Shaun Marsh misses his flick. 137/3

37.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Angling away from the southpaw, Shaun has no qualms in leaving it alone. 137/3

37.1 K Rabada to Marsh, On a length and outside off, Marsh shoulders his arms. 137/3

Kagiso Rabada is back into the attack.

36.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Too full in length from KM, SM eases it down to long on and will keep strike. 137/3

36.5 K Maharaj to S Smith, The batsman has driven it through mid on. They pick up a single. 136/3

36.4 K Maharaj to S Smith, Flatter one outside off, slapped straight to the man at point. 135/3

36.3 K Maharaj to S Marsh, Floated delivery around middle, Marsh comes down the track and nearly chips it towards the man at short mid-wicket. A single taken. 135/3

36.2 K Maharaj to Smith, A bit short on middle and off, Smith goes deep in the crease and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a comfortable three. 134/3

36.1 K Maharaj to Smith, On the stumps, SS prods ahead in defense. 131/3

35.6 V Philander to Marsh, Fuller on leg, Marsh nearly falls over while playing the flick shot and is hit on the pads. 131/3

35.5 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 131/3

35.4 V Philander to Marsh, Length ball on middle and leg, Marsh tries clipping it away but misses to wear it high on the thigh pad. 131/3

35.3 V Philander to Marsh, Sprays it wider on off, nothing doing says Shaun. 131/3

35.2 V Philander to Marsh, On middle and off, Shaun blocks it out. 131/3

35.1 V Philander to Marsh, Fuller ball angling from middle to off, Marsh leaves. 131/3

34.6 Maharaj to Smith, Impact is umpire's call! Mighty close that. South Africa retain their review but Smith survives! Maharaj bowls it around off, gets it to skid on as Smith goes back to defend it. He misses and is rapped on the pads. Maharaj keeps appealing but umpire S Ravi shakes his head. Maybe, he thought there is an inside edge. Faf du Plessis quickly challenges the decision. Replays rolls in and it shows that the ball has brushed the front pad before clipping the back pad. They zoom it further to see if the deflection is off the inside edge or not. It's not. Time for the Hawk Eye and it shows that the impact is umpire's call and it would have gone on to hit the stumps. That is it! 131/3

Huge, huge shout for an LBW but the umpire turns the appeal down. Is there an inside edge? If not then it looks really close and Faf takes the DRS against his opposition number...

34.5 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 131/3

34.4 K Maharaj to S Marsh, Marsh uses the feet and drives it towards long on for a single. 131/3

34.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Around middle and leg, worked towards the leg side. 130/3

34.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tossed up outside off, defended into the ground. 130/3

34.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Allows the ball to turn back in from outside off, SM blocks it well. 130/3

33.6 V Philander to Smith, Shows the full face of the bat to this length ball on the stumps. Rock solid is Steven! 130/3

33.5 V Philander to Smith, Pitches it up outside off, Steven drives it crisply only to find the man at extra cover. 130/3

33.4 V Philander to Smith, On middle and leg, flicked straight to mid on. 130/3

33.3 V Philander to Smith, Back of a length ball on middle, Smith covers the stumps and defends. 130/3

33.2 V Philander to Smith, Fuller and attacking the stumps, Smith brings his bat down in time to jam it out towards the same region. 130/3

33.1 V Philander to Smith, Good length on middle and off, tucked towards short mid-wicket. 130/3

32.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, A bit quicker through the air around middle and off, SM dead bats it. 130/3

32.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tossed up outside off, pushed towards cover. 130/3

32.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Jumps out of the crease and works it wide of mid on for a single. 130/3

32.3 K Maharaj to Smith, What a stop from Rabada! Saved a boundary there! Maharaj drops it short outside off, Smith rocks back in a jiffy and punches it through cover. Rabada from deep point sprints across to his right and slides to stop it with one hand. Immediately then he gets up and returns a throw to the keeper. Just two runs. 129/3

32.2 K Maharaj to Smith, Variable bounce! Slower through the air, a bit wide outside off, Smith rocks back to cut but the ball doesn't bounce as much as he expected it to. Ekes out a bottom edge beside the pitch. 127/3

32.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Loops it up outside off, Smith defends it into the ground. 127/3

31.6 V Philander to Smith, Back of a length outside off, Smith waits for the ball to come and then dabs it to the left of the gully fielder for a single. 127/3

31.5 V Philander to Smith, Philander drifts it on the pads, Smith moves across and flicks it towards square leg where Markram dives and stops it to deny them a single. 126/3

31.4 V Philander to Smith, Gets right behind the line and taps this length ball towards short mid-wicket. 126/3

31.3 V Philander to Smith, Fuller in length and just outside off, Smith presses ahead and blocks it watchfully. 126/3

31.2 V Philander to Smith, Angling it in on middle, clipped through square leg for a single. 126/3

31.1 V Philander to Smith, Good length ball on middle and off, Smith punches it back to Philander. 124/3

30.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Darted around the pads, nudged through backward square leg for a single. Tidy over from Maharaj, just one off it. 124/3

30.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Drops it a bit short outside off, punched off the back foot. 123/3

30.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Flighted delivery around middle, bunted back to Maharaj. 123/3

30.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Once again pushes it slower through the air, around middle and off, Smith presses ahead and defends. 123/3

30.2 K Maharaj to Smith, Slower again but this time on the stumps, defended gently. 123/3

30.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Slower through the air, landing around leg, Smith gets down to play the sweep but gets it off the bottom edge towards the leg side. 123/3

29.6 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 123/3

29.5 V Philander to Marsh, Third leave in a row! Angling from middle and leg towards off, nothing doing. 123/3

29.4 V Philander to Marsh, Shaun Marsh once again shoulders his arms. 123/3

29.3 V Philander to Marsh, Sprays it wide outside off, left alone by the southpaw. 123/3

29.2 V Philander to Marsh, FOUR! Classic! Gets a fuller ball in his zone and Shaun Marsh unfurls a cracking looking cover-drive for a boundary. 123/3

29.1 V Philander to Marsh, Fuller in length and slanting away, Marsh looks to drive and gets beaten all ends up. 119/3

28.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Loops it up outside off, turning away a touch, Steven nudges it towards the man at short mid-wicket. Good bowling after conceding a boundary on the first ball of the over. 119/3

28.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Flattish on the leg stump, clipped towards square leg. 119/3

28.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Flighted delivery on the stumps, pushed back to Maharaj. 119/3

28.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Tossed up around middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 119/3

28.2 K Maharaj to Smith, Slides it in on middle, punched off the back foot. 119/3

28.1 K Maharaj to Smith, FOUR! Not a good delivery to start a new spell! Short and down the leg side, Smith goes back and deflects it off the pads down to fine leg. Philander gives it a chase but never it looked like he would cut that off. 119/3

Keshav Maharaj tow bowl from the other end.

27.6 V Philander to Marsh, Angling away on a fuller length outside, Shaun plants his front foot across as he makes a leave. 115/3

27.5 V Philander to Smith, Arches back and steers it through backward point for a single. 115/3

27.4 V Philander to S Smith, Fuller again outside off, stroked nicely but can't pierce the gap at cover. 114/3

27.3 V Philander to Smith, Another great stop from Markram! Such a good fielder he is! Philander hurls a short delivery outside off, slapped square on the off side. Aiden in the deep gets across to his left quickly with his shin pad on and does extremely well to slide and stop two for his side. 114/3

27.2 V Philander to Smith, Fuller in length outside off, Smith presses ahead and drives it towards the cover fielder. 112/3

27.1 V Philander to Smith, On a length from over the wicket, just outside off, Smith punches it towards cover off the back foot. 112/3

We are back for the second session, folks! Before anything else, let me tell you it has gone a bit overcast and all we can hope is that the rain stays away but South Africa would desperately want more and more of it. Still nothing threatening at the moment as the players and umpires walk out to the middle. Steven Smith will be on strike and he will face Vernon Philander first up. A slip and the keeper is standing up...

... Day 3, Session 2 ...

Keshav Maharaj once again who made an impact. He targeted the perfect length and got two scalps to his name, one being the set Bancroft who he removed just at the stroke of lunch for 53. Morkel isn't looking at is usual best while Rabada, though he picked up a wicket, didn't look that threatening. With Steven Smith out there expect Australia to continue to score at a quick pace. The hosts would be eager to see the back of him soon. Do South Africa have it in them to enforce a collapse or will the Aussie juggernaut continue to roll? Join us back in a short while for the post-lunch session.

A good session for both the sides but as far as the Test is concerned, Australia have their noses ahead. Warner and Bancroft started off slow to see off the initial phase but the former didn't take much time to show his intent. Looking at him, his partner who has been really out of form, decided to cash in on the opportunity this time around. The opening pair stitched a 50-plus stand before Rabada forced Warner to play a false stroke. South Africa, then through the use of the DRS, event sent Khawaja back cheaply.

26.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flighted delivery outside off, landing on the rough and turning back in a bit, Marsh leans forward and works it back to the bowler. LUNCH ON DAY 3, AUSTRALIA LEAD BY 301! 112/3

26.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! Nice shot, Shaun! Tossed up delivery outside off, Marsh uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and whips it down to long on for a boundary. Gets off the mark too. 112/3

26.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 108/3

26.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flatter one outside off, Marsh goes deep in the crease and defends. 108/3

26.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Loopy ball outside off, blocked into the ground. 108/3

Shaun Marsh strides in next, replacing Bancroft!

26.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, OUT! Stumped! Cameron Bancroft's fruitful innings comes to an end! Beautiful bowling again from Maharaj! He sees Bancroft giving the charge and smartly drags his length short and serves it wider outside off. Cameron tries to reach to the pitch of the ball to defend but the ball spins past the outside edge and de Kock behind the stumps takes the bails off calmly. A wicket just when the lunch is approaching. 108/3

25.6 M Morkel to Smith, On middle and off, bunted back to the big man who stops it in his followthrough. 108/2

25.5 M Morkel to Smith, Bangs in a short one outside off, Smith arches back to evade it. 108/2

25.4 M Morkel to Smith, Very full on off, driven into the off side. 108/2

25.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, A huge appeal from Morkel! Fuller in length and nipping back in a shade, Bancroft walks across to flick it but misses to get rapped on the pads. Morne keeps appealing but umpire Dharmasena shakes his head. Good call as Hawk Eye shows it to be missing leg. 108/2

25.2 M Morkel to Smith, Taps it towards cover and takes a single this time. 107/2

25.1 M Morkel to Smith, Fuller ball on the stumps, Smith wrists it towards mid on and shouts 'NO' to his partner. The fielder has an unnecessary shy at the bowler's end and it hits. They still don't risk a single. 106/2

24.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Quicker through the air on middle and off, blocked solidly. 106/2

24.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Leans across and pushes it into he cover region. 106/2

24.4 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 106/2

24.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Hangs back to a flatter ball and defends. 105/2

24.2 K Maharaj to Smith, FOUR! That bottom hand of Smith, woah! Tosses up ball outside off, Smith presses forward and with a strong bottom hand he drives it along the ground through cover. 105/2

24.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Gets down the track and drives it down to long off for a single. 101/2

23.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Pulls behind square on the leg side and will keep strike. 100 up for Australia and they lead by 289! 100/2

23.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Bangs in a short one, CB ducks. 99/2

23.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Tonk! That's fifty for Cameron Bancroft! Not a bad time to come and get back to form! Took his time to settle initially and then has looked fluent once he got his eye in! Raises his bat and gets a pat on the back from his skipper! Short ball, doesn't rise much. Cameron stays put and muscles the pull over mid-wicket for a boundary. 99/2

23.3 M Morkel to S Smith, Short ball on middle and leg, Smith with a swivel helps it down to fine leg for a single. 95/2

23.2 M Morkel to Smith, Hops back to a short ball and steers it towards the gully fielder. 94/2

23.1 M Morkel to Smith, Short ball from around the wicket, angling across, Smith ducks. 94/2

22.6 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 94/2

22.5 K Maharaj to Smith, FOUR! Bad ball and Smith says thank you very much! Drops it short outside off, Smith rocks back in a flash and flays it through cover. 93/2

22.4 K Maharaj to Smith, In the air... safe! Floated ball outside off, turning away, Smith lunges ahead to drive and is early into the shot. Luckily for him, the ball falls short of the man at cover. 89/2

22.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Loopy delivery, dipping in on middle, whipped past the diving mid on fielder for a brace. 89/2

22.2 K Maharaj to S Smith, Tossed up outside off, driven towards mid off. 87/2

22.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Flatter one on middle, punched back down the pitch. 87/2

21.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Fast hands is what you call that! Another short delivery outside off, Cameron gets on top of the bounce and cracks it square on the off side again. Two boundaries for him in the same over. 87/2

21.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Wide down the leg side, No trouble at all for the batsman. 83/2

21.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Outside off, left alone. 83/2

21.3 M Morkel to Smith, Smith punches it square on the off side for a single. 83/2

A leg gully in place and Morkel comes around the wicket...

21.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 82/2

21.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Into the 40s goes Bancroft! He's growing in confidence! Short ball outside off, wider outside off, Bancroft cuts it fiercely through backward point for a boundary. 81/2

Morne Morkel is back on.

20.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 77/2

20.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Beaten! Smith presses forward to a tossed up ball but this one turns away and beats the outside edge of his bat. 77/2

20.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Drags it short outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 77/2

20.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Once again uses his feet and drives it to long on for a single. Sensible batting. 77/2

20.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, FOUR! Bancroft dances down the track to a tossed up ball, it turns away but Bancroft still wants to hit against the turn. He lofts it cleanly over mid on and it goes on a couple of bounces into the fence. 76/2

20.1 K Maharaj to S Smith, Loopy delivery, very full on middle wristed down to long on for one. 72/2

19.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Tries the yorker but it turns out to be a low full toss outside off, punched back towards Rabada who stops it with his left hand. Back-to-back maidens. 71/2

19.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 71/2

19.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, This one shapes in from outside off but Cameron has it covered before leaving it alone. 71/2

19.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Hangs back to a back of a length ball and shows a straight bat. 71/2

19.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Angling in from outside off, blocked solidly. 71/2

19.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good length delivery outside off, CB looks to force it through the line but gets it off the edge towards backward point. 71/2

18.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Flighted ball on middle and off, Steven dances down the track to drive it towards mid off. A wicket maiden for Keshav! 71/2

18.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 71/2

18.4 K Maharaj to Smith, On middle and leg, nudged to mid-wicket. 71/2

18.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Fires it outside off, left alone by Smith. 71/2

18.2 K Maharaj to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 71/2

Steven Smith is the new man in.

18.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, OUT! Off the gloves, yes! Usman Khawaja has to walk back. More rejoice for South Africa and it's Maharaj who gets his sixth of the game. He tosses it up outside off, Khawaja out of nowhere attempts for the reverse sweep. Misses and it seemed to be lobbed off the gloves straight up and de Kock takes a dolly. South Africa keep appealing but umpire S Ravi stays unmoved. Faf du Plessis after a while, opts for the DRS. First replay is enough to detect that it has hit the glove. The on-field call is overturned and finally a successful review for the hosts in this game. Australia effectively are 260 for 2! 71/2

That seems to be off the gloves of Khawaja. However, umpire S Ravi shakes his head. Faf takes his time and then calls for the DRS. Usman looks to be a goner here...

17.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 71/1

17.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Lunges forward to a full ball and pats it int the cover region. 71/1

17.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! Freebie again from Rabada! The look on Faf du Plesssis' face shows what's going on inside him. Tries for the inswinging yorker but it's too straight. Clipped through backward square leg for a boundary. 71/1

17.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, On a length and it holds its line too, steered off the back foot towards point. 67/1

17.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good bowling, this from Rabada! Back of a length delivery, nipping back in a bit from outside off. It beats Bancroft on the inside, hits him on the back elbow and goes on the bounce to the keeper behind. 67/1

17.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good length ball outside off, pushed towards cover. 67/1

16.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Maharaj comes from around the wicket and bowls it with an round-arm action. Lands full around middle and off, blocked by Khawaja. 67/1

16.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Goes deep in the crease and clips it towards square leg for nothing. 67/1

16.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! Dear me! It's Rabada in the deep who misfields! Khawaja gets down and nails the sweep with the turn towards deep square leg. Rabada moves across to his left but the ball bounces and turns away from him, making it look all the more bad. Goes for a boundary. 67/1

16.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Tossed up outside off, UK prods ahead in defense. 63/1

16.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Turning in from a length outside off, blocked. 63/1

16.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Tossed up on the rough outside off, Khawaja looks to sweep but then adjust at the last moment and gets hit on the pads. A stifled appeal for an LBW but the line was outside the off stump. 63/1

15.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR BYES! What was that? Goes for the yorker but it's horribly wrong. A full toss swinging down the leg side, Bancroft fails to get any bat on it and even de Kock couldn't stop that from running down to the fine leg fence. 63/1

15.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Digs in a short ball but without much venom behind it, Cameron is happy to sit and let it sail over him to the keeper. 59/1

15.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Length delivery outside off, Cameron doesn't pay any heed to it. 59/1

15.3 K Rabada to C Bancroft, Leans ahead to a full ball only to drive it towards the cover fielder. 59/1

15.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Fuller delivery outside off, driven towards mid off. 59/1

15.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Length delivery, angling in on middle and leg, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 59/1

14.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Keshav loops it up outside off, Bancroft comes down the track and drive it towards long off to keep strike. 59/1

14.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 58/1

14.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Loopy ball outside off, blocked. 58/1

14.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Flatter ball on middle, wristed off the back foot towards square leg. 58/1

14.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Uses his feet and pushes it to the man at mid off. 58/1

14.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Around middle and leg, flicked to mid-wicket. 58/1

13.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, Almost another one! On a back of a length once more, Khawaja has a poke at it but this one straightens after pitching and whizzes past the outside edge of his bat. Successful over from Rabada as he gets the big wicket for Warner. Can South Africa dry up the runs now? 58/1

13.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, On a back of a length, moving away a tad bit, Khawaja doesn't offer any shot. 58/1

13.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Wider line outside off, left alone by UK. 58/1

13.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Shortish in length outside off, Khawaja hops back and drops his wrists to make a leave. 58/1

13.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, Fuller ball to welcome the new batsman, Usman drives it towards sweeper cover and collects a couple of runs. 58/1

Usman Khawaja is the new man in, replacing Warner.

13.1 K Rabada to Warner, OUT! South Africa get a breakthrough! Warner stands there in dismay and slowly trudges off. Rabada comes from around the wicket and drops it on a shorter length on middle at 148 kph. Warner stays back and looks to take him on with a pull shot. Is a bit cramped for room and as a result drags it off the inner half towards short mid on where the substitute fielder, Willem Mulder takes a simple catch. Some rejoice for the hosts but Australia ahead by 245 runs. 56/1

12.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Dances down the track and almost yorks himself, jams it out towards mid-wicket where Amla makes a diving stop. 56/0

12.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Flatter ball outside off, Cameron goes back to cut but the length is not ideal. Chops it towards cover. 56/0

12.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Even before the ball was delivered, Warner gets down and plays a paddle sweep past short leg for a single. 56/0

12.3 K Maharaj to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 55/0

12.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Goes back to a flatter ball and defends it well. 55/0

12.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up wider outside off, Warner presses forward to drive but gets it off the outer half to point. 55/0

11.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good line again! In that channel outside off, Bancroft stays glued in the crease to keep it out towards the cover fielder. 55/0

11.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Fourth stump line from KG Rabada, CB defends it from within the crease. 55/0

11.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! Glorious stroke! Rabada feeds Bancroft with a half-volley on off, Cameron leans ahead and drives it delightfully through mid off. 55/0

11.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length ball outside off, Cameron shoulders his arms. 51/0

11.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Ahead of a length outside off, a crispy punch but straight to extra cover. 51/0

11.1 K Rabada to Warner, Begins the spell with a length ball outside off, Warner uses the pace as well as the angle as he steers it fine down to third man for a single. 51/0

Kagiso Rabada is brought into the attack now.

10.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Floated delivery around middle, turning towards off, safely kept out by CB. 50/0

10.5 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Fuller on the stumps, driven to mid on for nothing. 50/0

10.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Darted around middle and leg, Cameron clips it through backward square leg and scampers for a couple. Brings up the 50-run stand between the two. A really good start for the Aussies again. Warner goes all the way to Cameron and gives him a fist punch. 50/0

10.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, FOUR! Shot! Maharaj drops it short and offers too much of width as well. Bancroft rocks back quickly and slaps it behind point to pick up another boundary. 48/0

10.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Gives it some more flight, lands it full outside off, David gets down to slog sweep but gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket for a single. 44/0

10.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Flighted ball outside off, David gets across and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket where Rabada fumbles and concedes two runs. 43/0

9.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Stays deep in the crease to a length ball and pats it to mid off. 41/0

9.5 V Philander to Warner, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, clipped through square leg for an easy single. 41/0

De Kock is up to the stumps now...

9.4 V Philander to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 40/0

9.3 V Philander to Warner, On middle and off, stabbed out towards the cover region. 40/0

9.2 V Philander to Warner, FOUR! Timed it well! Fuller ball, but it turns out to be a half-volley on the pads. Warner walks across and clips it in the gap between mid on and short mid-wicket for a boundary. 40/0

9.1 V Philander to Warner, Good length delivery on middle, slanting away a bit, Warner pushes it back to Philander. 36/0

8.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Turning away from a length outside off, Cameron goes back and defends. 36/0

8.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, FOUR! Good-looking shot! Tossed up delivery outside off, Bancroft comes down the track, meets the pitch of the delivery and eases it through mid off for a lovely boundary. He is getting a move on here. 36/0

8.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Flatter ball on the stumps, flicked through backward square leg for a couple more. 32/0

8.3 K Maharaj to Warner, Uses his feet and drives it along the ground through mid on for a single. 30/0

8.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Flighted ball around middle and off, Warner blocks it out gently. 29/0

8.1 K Maharaj to Warner, FOUR! Warner making his intentions clear. Doesn't want Maharaj to settle! Tossed up outside off from over the wicket and into the rough, Warner gets down and across to sweep it beautifully through backward square leg for a boundary to welcome Maharaj into the attack. 29/0

Here comes Keshav Maharaj into the attack. Once again introduced early into the attack. Fresh of a 5-fer, can he make an impact again? A slip and short leg in place...

7.6 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 25/0

7.5 V Philander to Bancroft, FOUR! Easy peasy for Bancroft! Philander angles it in on middle and leg, CB walks across and tickles it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 25/0

7.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Length ball on middle and off, Cameron presses ahead a bit and wrists it off the inner half to mid on. 21/0

7.3 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 21/0

7.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Covers the sticks and offers a water-tight defense. 21/0

7.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery outside off, blocked watchfully off the front foot. 21/0

6.6 M Morkel to Warner, Stays back to a length ball and defends it calmly. 21/0

6.5 M Morkel to Warner, FOUR! Poor delivery but a good effort from Maharaj! Fuller delivery, dished on the pads, Warner whips it through square leg. Maharaj gives it a chase and even pulls it back but on further look, it shows that he made contact with the rope when he had the ball in the hand. A boundary results! 21/0

6.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Shortish ball, angling in on middle, Bancroft hops back to fend it but his bottom hand comes off as the ball flies through the vacant short leg region. They take one as Aiden Markram from square leg mops it up. 17/0

6.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Shorter in length outside off, steered towards point. 16/0

6.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, Rises on the toes to a back of a length delivery and clips it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 16/0

6.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Fires in a yorker at 141 kph, but it's a bit outside the off stump due to which Cameron is able to deal with it. 14/0

5.6 V Philander to Warner, That's a ripper of a delivery to end the over! Even Warner appreciates! Vernon comes running in, slants it on a back of a length around middle. Warner is uncertain as to come forward or stay back. Before he could decide, the ball lands and kicks off the deck to beat his outside edge by a whisker. 14/0

5.5 V Philander to Warner, Leans across to a fuller ball and strokes it to mid off. 14/0

5.4 V Philander to Warner, Philander drops it on a back of a length, Warner walks across to nudge it away but misses as the ball curls back in a bit more and hits him high on the thigh pad. 14/0

5.3 V Philander to Warner, Angling away on a length and straightening just a wee off the seam, Warner has no qualms in leaving that one alone. 14/0

5.2 V Philander to D Warner, Fullish ball outside off, driven neatly to mid off. 14/0

5.1 V Philander to Warner, This is good aggressive running from Warner! He knew Morkel has just bowled an over and won't be that quick to charge in. The southpaw clips it through backward square leg and immediately calls for two. Before the big man can get to the ball, they complete a couple with so much ease. 14/0

4.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Hits the deck hard does Morne, Cameron taps it off the back foot towards the off side. 12/0

4.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Shortish delivery, kicking off the deck a bit, but since the line is outside off, Cameron easily drops his wrists to let it be. 12/0

4.4 M Morkel to Warner, Strangles it around the pads, Warner gets inside the line and clips it towards fine leg to pick a run. 12/0

4.3 M Morkel to D Warner, Another good stop from Markram! Fuller this time outside off, Warner drives it off the meat only for it to be cut off by Aiden at cover with a dive. 11/0

4.2 M Morkel to Warner, Shot! Good running as well! Shorter in length and a tinge of width offered from Morkel. David stays put and cracks it through point. Maharaj in the deep fumbles and Warner calls his partner through for another run. The lead now touches 200 for Australia! 11/0

4.1 M Morkel to Warner, Back of a length delivery, angling across Warner who gets back and punches it firmly towards mid off. 9/0

3.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Good line, a tempting one from the big Vern, it's served outside off, left along without much fuss. A maiden for Philander, we saw him stringing a few in the first innings as well. 9/0

3.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Marginally short and just outside off, Cameron looks to defend it right under his nose but this one stays a tad low, takes the bottom edge and rolls on the bounce to de Kock behind. 9/0

3.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery on middle, tucked towards the man at mid-wicket. 9/0

3.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Is right behind the line to this length ball and blocks it out. 9/0

3.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Good length ball, moving away a bit, CB dead-bats it. 9/0

3.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Fuller ball in the zone outside off, nothing doing says Bancroft. 9/0

2.6 M Morkel to Warner, Good stop, Markram! Shortish and outside off, asking to be hit. The southpaw does exactly that but finds Markram at cover who dives and makes a stop. 9/0

2.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Tad shorter and served outside off, Cameron taps it towards cover and scampers through for a single. 9/0

2.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Bangs in a short one on middle, Bancroft ducks. 8/0

2.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Off the mark goes Bancroft! Morkel errs in line and drifts it on the pads, Cameron gets across and clips it off the hips behind square on the leg side for a boundary. He got off the mark in a similar fashion in the first innings. 8/0

PITCH REPORT - Greame Smith inspected the pitch today. He stated that the surface started as a dry one but there is some natural deterioration with some footmarks. Still feels it is a good batting surface and runs will come if you hang in out there...

2.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, Gets a fuller ball which he drives it straight to cover. 4/0

2.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Back of a length ball outside off, stays a bit low too. Cameron shoulders his arms to it. 4/0

1.6 V Philander to Warner, Ahead of a length on middle and leg, Warner looks to tap but gets an inside edge on the pads. 4/0

1.5 V Philander to Warner, Back of a length delivery on middle, punched back to the bowler. 4/0

Nathan Lyon was interviewed this morning. Here is what he has got to say. Lyon is really happy to be on top in this Test and smiles saying it was a great day for Australia yesterday. Adds they knew that ball will reverse and they have one of the best reverse-swing bowler (Starc) to expose it. Further he was hoping to get the ball in the first ten overs and when he got, he backed himself to do well with the hard new ball as he observed some footmarks. Feels that the wicket will turn even more as the game progresses. On what does he do when the ball is reversing, he laughs and says he just holds the shiny side in the palm and turn it. Doesn't touch the rough side at all as the big quicks in his side bullies him.

1.4 V Philander to Warner, Angling away on a fuller length outside off, left alone by David. 4/0

1.3 V Philander to Warner, FOUR! Beautiful! Philander bowls a half-volley on middle, Warner leans ahead and just offers a front foot push. Meets it off the sweet spot of the bat and picks up a boundary down the ground. First runs on the board for Australia in this innings. 4/0

1.2 V Philander to Warner, Fuller on middle, driven back to Philander. 0/0

1.1 V Philander to Warner, Back of a length, slanting away a bit with a bit of extra bounce, Warner hops and taps it with an angled blade to point. 0/0

Vernon Philander will bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Once again digs in a short ball, Bancroft is quick to duck under it. A maiden to start off with for Morne. 0/0

0.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Bangs in a short delivery on middle and leg, CB ducks under it. 0/0

South Africa batting coach, Dale Benkenstein praises Mitchell Starc for the way he bowled. Adds the angle and reverse swing from Starc is something else, as a batsman you know it is coming but don't know how to deal with it. But feels they can still comeback in this match if they play to their potential. States it's going to be a huge challenge as they to not only have to deal with quality pace bowling but also a quality spinner (Lyon). Admits being 189 behind not many would bank on us. It's all about the fight, grit and determination which is the need of the hour for his boys. Ends saying in 2004 they were in a similar position but they managed to bowl Australia out for about a hundred or so. Informs they have a plan B and it is obviously to drag this into a draw.

0.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, That must have hurt! A bit shorter and angling in on middle, Bancroft wasn't interested in playing at it and as a result wears it on the elbow. 0/0

0.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Another one on a length outside off, shouldered arms to. 0/0

0.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery, this one comes back in a shade, Cameron doesn't play at it. 0/0

0.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Starts off with a full length delivery, swinging away further, nicely left along by Bancroft. 0/0

