1st Test, Day 2: India Bowled Out For 345 in First Innings After Lunch

Umesh Yadav struck a six - the only scoring shot of the innings in the post-lunch session on the second day - before India were bowled out for 345 with New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel taking the final two wickets to fall in the first Test currently underway in Kanpur on Friday. Shreyas Iyer (105) was the top-scorer for India while Tim Southee was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, finishing with 5/69.

Southee was outstanding in the morning session after India resumed their innings earlier on Friday as he had batter Ravindra Jadeja out caught-behind on his overnight score of 50. While the Kiwi pacer continued to chip away at the wickets from one end, Iyer unleashed a flurry of boundaries and reached his maiden Test century on debut and thus becoming the 16th India batter to do so.

He struck 13 fours and two sixes before becoming Southee’s victim. Ravichandran Ashwin looked quite comfortable picking out the gaps as he collected five fours in his score of 38 before being bowled by Ajaz in the post-lunch session. The left-arm spinner finished with 2/90 from 29.1 overs.

Kyle Jamieson took three wickets for 91 while Will Somerville and debutant Rachin Ravindra remained wicketless after not being used by their captain Kane Williamson today.

Apart from Iyer and Jadeja, Shubman Gill also made a significant contribution during India innings, making 52 off 93 on Thursday.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 345 all out in 111.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105; Ravindra Jadeja 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 38; Tim Southee 5/69, Kyle Jamieson 3/91).

