1st Test, Day 3 Lunch Report: Bumrah Strikes Early After Ngidi Rips Through India

South Africa right-arm pacer Lungi Ngidi took six wickets as the home side ripped through India’s batting line-up on the third morning of the first Test to have the visitors 327 all out in their first innings at Centurion Park on Tuesday. However, Jasprit Bumrah gave his side an early success when he had South Africa captain Dean Elgar out caught behind for 1 in the very first over.

At lunch, South Africa were 21/1, trailing India by 306 runs with Keegan Petersen (11*) and Aiden Markram (9*) manning the fort.

India had resumed on 272 for three after the entire second day was washed out by rain, but with the sun shining, the wicket livened up and Ngidi (6/71) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72) took full advantage.

India opener KL Rahul could only add a single run to his score before he was the first man out for 123, and after that it became a procession as the tourists lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 55 runs in 15.3 overs.

Ngidi’s career best figures in Tests (6/39) on debut also came against India at Centurion Park in 2018.

India lost seven wickets during the session for the addition of just 55 runs with none of the batters after Rahul and Rahane’s dismissal save for Bumrah touching scores in double-digits.

Brief Scores: South Africa 21/1 (Keegan Petersen 11*; Jasprit Bumrah 1/12) trail India 327 (KL Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6/71, Kagiso Rabada 3/72) by 306 runs

With Reuters Input

