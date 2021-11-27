1st Test, Day 3 Tea Report: India Fight Back to Reduce New Zealand to 249/6

India bossed over New Zealand in the second session of the first Test currently underway in Kanpur as their spinners put them on top at tea on Saturday. Left-arm orthodox Axar Patel was the star, taking three wickets as the tourists were reduced to 249/6 from 197/2 when the session began as they trail India by 96 runs.

At the tea break, Tom Blundell (10*) and Kyle Jamieson (2*) were the two unbeaten batters for New Zealand.

New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham stitched a massive opening stand worth 151 which was broken by Ravichandran Ashwin in the morning session and then just when the lunch break was approaching, Umesh Yadav trapped captain Kane Williamson lbw giving India a massive opening.

And the spinners capitalised once the play resumed with Axar removing Ross Taylor on 11 with one that gripped and turn a fair bit with the Kiwi batter getting an outside edge and wicketkeeper KS Bharat taking an impressive catch.

Axar struck in his following over as well and this time trapped Henry Nicholls lbw on 2. But his most telling blow came in the 103rd over when he had well-set Tom Latham stumped on 95 after the New Zealand opener charged forward but the bowler fired it short and wide as the Bharat got old of the ball after it bounced off the batter’s glove to remove the bails.

Ravindra Jadeja then struck to get his first wicket of the innings with the ball turning massively to crash on the off stumps sending debutant Rachin Ravindra back to the dressing room on 13.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 249/6 in 118 overs (Tom Latham 95, Will Young 89; Axar Patel 3/46) trail India 345-all out by 96 runs on Day 3

