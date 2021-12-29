1st Test Day 4: Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen Trigger India's Batting Collapse After Lunch as Visitors Set 305-Run Target

South Africa pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen triggered India’s batting collapse in the second session of day 4 as the visitors were bundled out for just 174. Rabada and Jansen shared four-wicket each as India failed to capitalize in the second innings despite a good start in the first session. The visitors set a 305-run target for the Proteas courtesy of their healthy 130-run first-innings lead.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34 as no visiting team batter could score a half-century.

Team India had a mixed first session of Day 4 as they crossed the 200-run lead mark before lunch, however, their in-form batter KL Rahul returned to the hut after scoring 23. Rahul batted with a cautious approach in the initial phase and a blow to his finger just broke his concentration a bit and Lungi Ngidi took full advantage of it to get his first wicket of the innings. India recovered quickly from Rahul’s departure as captain Virat Kohli took the charge in the middle alongside Cheteshwar Pujara.

However, Kohli was dismissed by debutant Marco Jansen on the first ball after the lunch break on Day 4. Kohli once again tried to play the cover the drive on the ball outside off-stump and got an edge to it as Quinton de Kock took the comfortable catch. He scored just 18 runs to end the second consecutive year without an international century.

Kohli was dismissed in a similar style in the first innings also when he was looking well set and suddenly a lapse of concentration forced him to play a ball which was wide outside off-stump and he edged that to the slip.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane soon joined the Indian captain in the dressing after playing loose shots. Pujara was dismissed by Ngidi on 16, while Rahane, who started his innings with some positive approach, became the third victim of debutant Jansen.

Pant counter-attacked the Proteas pace attack with some offensive shots but a short ball from Rabada ended his stay in the middle. Meanwhile, the tail failed to put up a fight against the quality pace attack as India was bundled out for 174.

