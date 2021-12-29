1st Test, Day 4 Lunch Report: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Stabilize India After KL Rahul's Departure

Team India had a mixed first session of Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The visitors have crossed the 200-run mark lead but at the same point, their in-form batter KL Rahul is back in the hut after scoring 23. Rahul batted with a cautious approach in the initial phase and a blow to his finger just broke his concentration a bit and Lungi Ngidi took full advantage of it to get his first wicket of the innings.

However, India recovered quickly from Rahul’s departure as captain Virat Kohli took the charge in the middle alongside Cheteshwar Pujara. Kohli looked confident with his approach from the first ball and he motivated Pujara from the other end after every defensive shot he played.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Scorecard and Updates

At lunch, India scored 79/3 in 32 overs with Kohli (18*) and Pujara (12*) in the middle. India are currently 209 runs ahead in the game with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier, resuming from the overnight score of 16/1, India lost nightwatchman Shardul Thakur early on 10 with 34 runs on the scoreboard. Thakur, who was looking to play his shots was caught at slips by Wiaan Mulder on Kagiso Rabada’s delivery.

South African pacers hit the line length in the first session to ask some tough questions to the Indian batters but they failed to get the desired result on several occasions.

ALSO READ | ‘Unleash Him Straight in South Africa’: Shastri Explains How He Planned Star IND Pacer’s Test Debut in 2018

Rabada and Ngidi had one wicket each in the morning for South Africa but the home team was up against it after being bowled out for 197 in its first innings on the third day.

That gave top-ranked test team India a first-innings lead of 130 after it made 327 batting first, with Rahul top-scoring with 123.

India had a late batting collapse in its first innings, when it lost seven wickets for 55 in a session, but its fast bowlers responded to bundle out South Africa for less than 200.

Mohammed Shami led the Indian bowling effort with 5-44 in an impressive display of seam bowling.

The entire second day was washed out by rain but India still sensed it had enough time to force victory in the first of three tests, which will all be played without fans because of COVID-19 and specifically the spread of the omicron variant in South Africa, where it was first identified.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here