1st Test, Day 4 Tea Report: Shreyas Iyer Fifty Stretches India's Lead to 216 in Kanpur

Shreyas Iyer produced another solid innings on debut, following his century effort in the first dig with a high quality innings in the second in tough batting conditions to take India to 167/7 at tea break on the fourth day of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. Iyer was out on the stroke of tea when he feathered an edge to be out caught behind on 65 with India extending their lead to 216 runs.

IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS

Iyer combined with Wriddhiman Saha for a vital 64-run partnership to arrest the slide that was triggered by Kyle Jamieson in the morning session when India lost four wickets including that of overnight batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal.

Tim Southee had struck twice in an over to make it New Zealand’s session before Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin resisted to ensure no further damage when the lunch break was taken. However, upon resumption, Ashwin was bowled by Jamieson on 32 off 62, ending the 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Also Read: ‘Rahane Will Probably Make Way For Kohli, Hard to Drop Iyer’

Then Saha, who didn’t keep wickets on Saturday due to a stiff neck, joined Iyer and prevented India innings from crumbling. Iyer was solid, becoming the first ever India batter to hit a century and fifty on Test debut and had just flicked Tim Southee for a four to mid-wicket before gloving the next to the keeper. His innings featured eight fours and a six.

Also Read: Don’t Know Who Said I’m a White-Ball Player, Says Axar

Saha is unbeaten on 22 off 69 with a four and a six. India will be hoping their tail battles and extends the lead as far as possible to take the game away from New Zealand.

Brief Scores: India 345 and 167/7 (Shreyas Iyer 65; Kyle Jamieson 3/26, Tim Southee 3/48) lead New Zealand 296 by 216 runs at tea on Day 4

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here