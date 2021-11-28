1st Test, IND vs NZ Talking Points From Day 4: Iyer Scripts History; Saha's Gritty Knock Leads India's Fightback

The fourth day of the ongoing Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand witnessed some rock-solid performances from the Indian batters. The visitors tried to have the upper hand in the morning session as they were successful in scalping some quick wickets. But the resilience shown by India’s middle-order led their fightback. The hosts declared their 2nd innings at 234/7, setting a 284-run target for New Zealand. In reply, New Zealand lost a wicket early and posted 4/1 at stumps. They will return to chase the rest of the 280 runs on the final day but before that, let’s have a look at the talking points on day four of the first Test.

Shreyas Iyer Scripts History: A day after becoming the 16th Indian to get a century on Test debut, Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century in the second innings and became the first Indian batsman to do so. He came at the crease when the hosts were reeling at 41 for 3. He showed his ice-cool temperament once again to stand tall under pressure. Iyer scored 65 off 125 balls, with the help of eight boundaries and a maximum.

ALSO READ | ‘Priceless Knock’: Twitter Hails Wriddhiman Saha for Batting With Neck Strain & Scoring a Fighting Fifty

Wriddhiman Saha Bats in Pain: Defying all the odds, Wriddhiman Saha presented a class act to mount pressure back on the Kiwis. He batted with an open-chested stance, compared to his usual side-on, which reduces the pronounced neck movement. He played his customary game of dabs and flicks and also produced an occasional slog pull for six as his innings had four fours and a six. Saha returned unbeaten on 61 off 126 as his heroics gave his Test career a new lease of life.

New Zealand Pacers at Work: If New Zealand are still in the match, credit must go to their tireless seam bowling duo of Tim Southee (22-2-75-3) and Kyle Jamieson (17-6-40-3), who showed an exhibition of top-class bowling on an unresponsive track. However, it will now depend on how much time it takes for India’s spin troika to roll over New Zealand.

Ashwin’s Batting Skills at Display: When the top-order was back in the hut early, once rose to the occasion once again and put his best foot forward to repair the damage. He batted for almost 10 overs, stitching a life-saving 52-run stand for the sixth wicket. He scored 32 runs and would have scored a fifty but lost his wicket to Kyle Jamieson in an unfortunate way. He tried to dab an over-pitched delivery but the ball bounced and went in to the stumps.

ALSO READ | In Pictures, 1st Test, Day 4: India in Front After Setting New Zealand 284 to Win

Ashwin providing an Early Breakthrough: New Zealand lost opener Will Young few minutes before the stumps. Ashwin bowled a flighted delivery that kept really low and hit the batter on the front pad. The umpire gave it out straightaway and Young decided not to review it. To everyone’s surprise, the replay showed the ball was going away from the leg stump.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here