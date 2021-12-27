1st Test, IND vs SA: After Monday Washout, India Aim to Reset First Innings Target

The Indian team will be looking to realign their first innings target after the second day’s play in the opening Test against South Africa had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy and persistent rain since morning in Centurion on Monday. A drizzle turned into a steady, annoying downpour by afternoon eventually accounting for the loss of 90 overs of play.

India were on solid ground having started the Test with KL Rahul hitting a century and finishing the Day 1 unbeaten on 122 with the team scorecard reading 272 for 3. The tourists will now have to quicken up the proceedings in the remaining three days with a high probability of winning the match.

Twice, the rain stopped and umpires decided on inspection but on both occasions just before they were to step out, heavens opened up once again. “Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day," BCCI stated on its twitter handle with a picture of the ground completely soaked.

There was too much water on the covers and with literally no sunshine, there was very little chance for the ground to dry up and some overs of play to be possible. At the end of the opening day’s play, India were strongly placed at 272 for three in 90 overs.

KL Rahul was going strong at 122 not out off 248 balls, during which he hit 17 boundaries and one six. Giving him company at the other end was Ajinkya Rahane, on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of eight hits to the fence. Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 off 123 deliveries before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

Skipper Virat Kohli made 35 off 94 balls. Ngidi (3/45) picked up all the three Indian wickets to fall on the first day of the match. However, if India would have thought of batting for nearly two days, they would perhaps look for a solid first innings score of 400 to 450 and put the pressure right back on the Proteas, who only have three quality players — skipper Dean Elgar, senior keeper-batter Quinton de Kock and the seasoned Temba Bavuma in their ranks.

These three are the only ones with proven record to take the attack back to the opposition camp which boasts of a world class seam attack, comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. However, to get 20 wickets, India would expect 270 overs of play in the next three days, The third and fourth day’s forecasts predict sunny weather with partly cloudy sky but on the final day, there is forecast of thundershowers.

