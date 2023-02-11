IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Heavily Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Team India may have won the first Test against Australia by an innings and 132 but all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has landed in hot waters. A couple of days after his video of applying cream on his bowling finger went viral on social media, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has found him guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct.

Ravindra Jadeja, who returns to the Indian cricketing set-up after a 5-month-long injury layoff, was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

According to an official statement released by the global cricketing body, this was his first offence in a 24-month period which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. In addition, he has been slapped with one demerit point getting added to his disciplinary record.

The incident occurred during the 46th over of Australia’s first innings on the first day of the Nagpur Test, when Jadeja was seen applying a soothing cream to his left index finger. In the video footage, the left-arm spinner took a substance from Mohammed Siraj’s palm and appeared to rub this onto the index finger of his left hand.

The India team management had explained that the finger spinner was applying the cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand. This was done without asking for permission from the on-field umpires.

Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

