20 runs, 10 wickets, 11.5 overs - An Extraordinary Match

Loading...
MALAYSIA: 11/2 in 1.4 overs
MALAYSIA WON BY 8 WICKETS (Target of 6 in 8 overs – Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method)
20 runs, 10 wickets, 11.5 overs – this constituted a complete match at the ICC World T20 Asia Regions Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysia asked Myanmar to bat and reduced them to 9 for 8 in 10.1 overs before rain stopped play. Slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Pavandeep Singh, bamboozled the Myanmar batsmen picking 5 wickets conceding just a solitary run in his four overs.
Interestingly, all scoring shots of Myanmar were singles and as many as six batsmen were dismissed for a duck.
Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method came into play and the revised target for Malaysia was 6 in 8 overs. They too had a terrible start losing both openers for a golden duck in the very first over – bowled by Paing Danu.
But Suhan Alagarathnam hit the only boundary of the match – a six, to take Malaysia to an 8 wicket victory in the second over (DLS method).
This has to be one of the most unique and bizarre scorecards in cricket's history.
First Published: October 9, 2018, 10:00 PM IST