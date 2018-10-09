Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
20 runs, 10 wickets, 11.5 overs - An Extraordinary Match

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 9, 2018, 10:45 PM IST
A file photo of Malyasia cricket team. (Twitter)

MYANMAR: 9/8 in 10.1 overs

MALAYSIA: 11/2 in 1.4 overs

MALAYSIA WON BY 8 WICKETS (Target of 6 in 8 overs – Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method)

20 runs, 10 wickets, 11.5 overs – this constituted a complete match at the ICC World T20 Asia Regions Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia asked Myanmar to bat and reduced them to 9 for 8 in 10.1 overs before rain stopped play. Slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Pavandeep Singh, bamboozled the Myanmar batsmen picking 5 wickets conceding just a solitary run in his four overs.

Interestingly, all scoring shots of Myanmar were singles and as many as six batsmen were dismissed for a duck.

Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method came into play and the revised target for Malaysia was 6 in 8 overs. They too had a terrible start losing both openers for a golden duck in the very first over – bowled by Paing Danu.

But Suhan Alagarathnam hit the only boundary of the match – a six, to take Malaysia to an 8 wicket victory in the second over (DLS method).

This has to be one of the most unique and bizarre scorecards in cricket's history.
iccmalaysia vs myanmarmyanmar vs malaysiaPavandeep SinghWorld T20 Asia Regions Qualifiers
First Published: October 9, 2018, 10:00 PM IST
