'20 Strong Years of Running in': Cricket Fraternity Bows to Jhulan as Legendary Pacer Plays Her Last Game

Legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami donned the blue Indian jersey for one last time on Saturday as she took the field against England in the last ODI at Lord’s. It was her last international game as she had already announced drawing curtains to her illustrious career that lasted 20 years. She will retire with the most international wickets – 353 – in women’s cricket.

During the third and the final ODI, she received a guard of honour from the Amy Jones-led England team. She also accompanied her captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss and received a memento from the BCCI to acknowledge her valuable contribution to women’s cricket.

Meanwhile, people from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter and extended their best wishes to the veteran fast bowler. Here’re some of the messages:

Generational, Inspirational. There’s only one Jhulan Goswami. pic.twitter.com/33LBtCZO3b — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 24, 2022

Wow this is special! Thank you Jhulan for everything you did for women’s cricket, enjoy retirement! https://t.co/rNnieuIJS7 — Mignon du Preez (@MdpMinx22) September 24, 2022

Jhulan Goswami plays her final match today. Thank you so much for your contribution to the game of cricket and the countless memories. #Legend #JhulanGoswami pic.twitter.com/HJCBzWgLCZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2022

Congratulations on a wonderful career @JhulanG10. Legend pic.twitter.com/s1TDWVBAhF — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) September 24, 2022

Some things will just stay with you forever ✊❤️ https://t.co/aqXOBztPrU — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) September 24, 2022

Befitting farewell for a wonderful cricketer and human being. All the best for whatever life brings next for you @JhulanG10 https://t.co/h29tpgOOol — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) September 24, 2022

20 strong years of running in. You’ve been an inspiration to a generation and more! Wish you the best for the next chapter! @JhulanG10 #legend pic.twitter.com/hlmzqI05wL — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) September 24, 2022

Your contribution to the sport has been immense, you’ve inspired so many youngsters to take up the sport. Congratulations on a splendid career @JhulanG10 and the all the best for everything the future holds pic.twitter.com/qGc6X2lb6c — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 24, 2022

Thank you for all the wonderful memories in a stellar career filled with grit and passion @JhulanG10 It was always a pleasure watching you bowl, you have inspired a whole generation to take up our lovely game! pic.twitter.com/dYBsqpR6P8 — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 24, 2022

Earlier, the Indian women’s team was all out for a paltry 169 against England in the third and final ODI here on Saturday. Sent in to bat, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord’s in veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer, making exactly 50 runs in 79 deliveries.

Barring these two, none of the Indian batters could make any substantial contribution in the final game of the series, which the tourists have already claimed with wins in the first two matches.

Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26, while there were two wickets apiece for Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone.

