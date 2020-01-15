Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Qualifier 2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 15 January, 2020

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

164/9 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

75/3 (12.1)

Rajshahi Royals need 90 runs in 47 balls at 11.48 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

2000 Centurion Test: Vaughan Says He Felt Odd After Cronje Gave England 'Sniff' of Win

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he had felt "odd" after being given "a sniff" of a win in the dodgy 2000 Centurion Test against South Africa, the game the late Hansie Cronje fixed to change cricket forever.

PTI |January 15, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
2000 Centurion Test: Vaughan Says He Felt Odd After Cronje Gave England 'Sniff' of Win

London: Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he had felt "odd" after being given "a sniff" of a win in the dodgy 2000 Centurion Test against South Africa, the game the late Hansie Cronje fixed to change cricket forever.

The match, which was almost ruined by bad weather, launched the infamous match-fixing scandal.

"I never suspected match-fixing. Why would you as a young player? But the one thing that struck me as strange was why that South Africa team had decided to give us a sniff," Vaughan, then a rookie, wrote in the 'Daily Telegraph'.

Cronje's South Africa were at the top of their game in those days, walking shoulder to shoulder with the invincible Australians, something Vaughan took note of.

"They were a hard bunch and very tough competitors. They were a bit like Australia in that regard, and yet they agreed to a deal. I remember thinking a few days later that it was odd," he said.

A few months after that January Test, Delhi police charged Cronje with fixing South Africa's ODIs against India in March 2000 for money. They also released transcripts of an alleged conversation between Cronje and an Indian bookie.

"But I was still stunned when it broke a few months later that Cronje was doing anything to get a result as part of his deal with a bookie.

"There had been whispers of match-fixing before, but it was something you never really expected to see first hand," Vaughan recalled.

With Nasser Hussain on his first tour as captain, a young and inexperienced England side had been outplayed in the series and were 2-0 down heading into Centurion.

South Africa were unbeaten in 14 Tests coming into the game, which halted their run. Set 245 in 75 overs, England won with two wickets with Vaughan, batting at number six, scoring 69.

After multiple players testified against Cronje, the South African cricket board banned him for life.

Less than two years later, Cronje died in a plane crash.

hansie cronjemichael vaughan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more