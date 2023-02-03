2007 T20 World Cup Hero Joginder Sharma Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

“To,

The Hon’ble Secretary,

BCCI,

Mumbai.

R/Sir,

Today with immense gratitude and humility I announce my retirement from all forms of International and domestic cricket. my journey from 2002 to 2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life honour representing India level of sport,” he wrote in a letter addressed to BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the BCCI wicket Association Chennai Super Kings and the Haryana government to all my teammates coaches Mentos and support staff absolute privilege to have played with you all for helping turn my dream into reality.

To all cricket fans that have supported me through the ups and downs of International sport: I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all. Your support has always been a source of motivation for me.

Lastly, I would like to thank my family and friends for their conditional love and support throughout my career they have been my backbones and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today.

I am excited to announce I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket side of it also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer I look forward to this chapter in my life.”