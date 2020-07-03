Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 July, 2020

1ST INN

MTV Stallions *

1/0 (0.2)

MTV Stallions
v/s
SG Findorff E.V
SG Findorff E.V

SG Findorff E.V elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2011 World Cup Final Probe Closed, No Evidence Against Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardena

Sri Lankan cricket legends including Mahela Jayawardena, Kumara Sangakkara, Aravinda de Silva and Upul Tharanga were summoned and questioned in this regard.

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
2011 World Cup Final Probe Closed, No Evidence Against Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardena

The probe into match-fixing allegations raised against the Sri Lankan cricket team from the 2011 World Cup has been completed and the players have been cleared of any wrong doing, the Chief of the SIU SSP Jagath Fonseka confirmed according to a report in newswire.lk.

Sri Lankan cricket legends including Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara, Aravinda de Silva and Upul Tharanga were summoned and questioned in this regard.

Fonseka said that the statements of the cricketers are genuine, and has revealed the practical reason for a change in squad during the tournament, adding that this is an incident that had occurred in 2011. He also added that they will send the report on the investigation to the Secretary of the Ministry of Sports.

Also Read: Kumar Sangakkara Records Statement Over 10 Hours in SL's 2011 World Cup Final Fixing Probe

A decision to end the probe was taken on Friday after a discussion with high ranking officials of the Special Investigation Unit, the report added.

SSP Fonseka pointed out that the summoning of various cricketers to record statements had caused a crisis in the country and can lead to a major issue.

“The three statements recorded thus far shows that there is no evidence to prove the 14- allegations raised by former Parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage. The International Cricket Council too has not responded with regard to the allegations. It has also not even commenced any investigations’, he told Lankadeepa Newspaper.

The Ministry of Sports had launched an investigation into the allegations, after former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage revealed in June that the 2011 Cricket World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

2011 world cup final2011 World Cup Final investigation2011 World Cup Final Sri Lanka vs Indiaaravinda de silvakumara sangakkaraMahela Jayawardenaupul tharanga

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more