2011 World Cup Semifinal Defeat Against India Still Hurts, Says Umar Gul

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul hung up his boots after he played in his final professional game -- the semi-final clash between Balochistan and Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup. Talking to Geo Super, on the biggest regret of his career -- he said, the semi-final loss against India in the 2011 World Cup pinched him the most. Pakistan had lost that match by 29 runs, in which Gul had conceded 69 runs in his eight overs.

“I will always regret that I couldn’t perform in that match. That defeat hurts me, and will continue to hurt me,” Gul said. “I believe that it was a match Pakistan deserved to win. We were in top form during the tournament but against India in the semi-final, we couldn’t do what we were able to."

Gul, though before this match, had a wonderful tournament where he picked up 14 wickets in seven games. “As long as Hafeez was playing, I was confident. Everyone was confident that we are going to chase but after his wicket we couldn’t get any more partnerships,” he recalled.

The pacer also talked about the DRS decision that went in favor of Sachin Tendulkar. “Everyone on the ground was confident that Sachin was out and everyone was surprised to see what DRS showed. I don’t know what happened there but it looked like that it was out. If we had managed to take Sachin’s wicket earlier, the result of match could have been different,” he said.

“My career had several ups and downs, mostly because of injuries, but I remained focused and made a good comeback every time. Throughout my career, I was supported by my fans and they’re my biggest assets,” he mentioned.

“I always remained focused on my goals and targets. During tours, I kept myself busy at the ground and in training. Socialising was never my thing and that’s why I remained away from controversies despite being surrounded by glamourous cricketers of era,” he said.