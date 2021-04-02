CRICKETNEXT

2011 World Cup: Virender Sehwag Gets Nostalgic on 10th Anniversary, Sachin Wishes Former Teammates

It's been a decade since a billion fans witnessed history being created, but the memory of that night is still fresh in everyone's minds.

India’s 2011 World Cup triumph has to be their biggest win of the millennium. After a disappointing show in the previous edition, a lot of hopes were pinned on co-hosts to lift the trophy and the MS Dhoni-led did not disappoint. They brought the cup home after a gap of 28 long years. It’s been 10 years since a billion fans witnessed history being created, but the memory of the World Cup final night is still fresh in everyone’s minds.

Star opener Virender Sehwag, who played a crucial role in the entire World Cup, got nostalgic and tweeted about the victory.

He said, “April 2: 10 years ago, the moment of a lifetime.”

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised  ‘as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice’ one week after he was tested positive for Covid-19 has also wished his former teammates on the 10th anniversary.

This is what Suresh Raina had to say. “#10years of winning the World Cup, fulfilling the dream of every Indian around the world. It’s such a nostalgic feeling where I can relive each moment of lifting the trophy & making our country proud. It will be cherished forever.”

Meanwhile, detachment comes easy to Gautam Gambhir just like the inside out lofted shots over extra cover that he was famous for. And that’s one major reason why he cannot understand the immense sense of nostalgia around India’s 2011 World Cup conquest despite being among the chief architects of that momentous night which completes 10 years on Friday.

Gambhir was one of the heroes of that final on April 2, 2011, scoring 97 priceless runs which set the platform for Mahendra Singh Dhoni to finish the game with that six for the ages.

“It doesn’t feel like yesterday. Not for me at least. It’s been what, 10 years now? I am not a person who looks back too much. Obviously, it’s a proud moment but you know what, it’s time for Indian cricket to move forward. Probably, now it’s time that we win the next World Cup ASAP,” Gambhir, now a member of Parliament, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

